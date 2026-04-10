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How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2026: Schedule, start times, TV/live stream info, route map

  
Published April 10, 2026 09:50 AM

One of cycling’s most highly anticipated events returns to Peacock this Sunday, April 12. The Paris-Roubaix 2026 begins at 4:30 AM ET with the men’s race, followed by the Paris-Roubaix Femmes at 11:00 AM ET. This year marks the 123rd edition of the men’s race and the fifth edition of the women’s race.

See below for answers to all of your questions about Paris-Roubaix 2026, including the schedule, route, and details on how to watch cycling on Peacock.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2026:

  • When: Sunday, April 12
  • Time: 4:30 AM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock

When is the Paris-Roubaix Femmes?

This year’s Paris-Roubaix Femmes will take place on Sunday, April 12, at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock.

Paris-Roubaix 2026 route map:

The Paris-Roubaix race begins in Compiègne and concludes in Roubaix. Click here to see the official route map.

How far is the Paris-Roubaix bike race?

The total distance of the race is 258.3 km, which is approximately 160 miles.

Who won last year’s Paris-Roubaix race?

Mathieu van der Poel captured his third straight Paris-Roubaix victory.

How do I watch cycling on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including cycling.

Will Peacock have the Tour de France?

Peacock is the exclusive home of the Tour de France in the United States through 2029 with live start-to-finish coverage of every stage/

What if I already signed up for Peacock?

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now. To upgrade your plan, Sign In to Peacock, go to your Account, then go to Plans and Payments, then go to “Change Plan”.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.