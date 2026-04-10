How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2026: Schedule, start times, TV/live stream info, route map

One of cycling’s most highly anticipated events returns to Peacock this Sunday, April 12. The Paris-Roubaix 2026 begins at 4:30 AM ET with the men’s race, followed by the Paris-Roubaix Femmes at 11:00 AM ET. This year marks the 123rd edition of the men’s race and the fifth edition of the women’s race.

See below for answers to all of your questions about Paris-Roubaix 2026, including the schedule, route, and details on how to watch cycling on Peacock.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2026:

When: Sunday, April 12

Sunday, April 12 Time: 4:30 AM ET

4:30 AM ET Live Stream: Peacock

When is the Paris-Roubaix Femmes?

This year’s Paris-Roubaix Femmes will take place on Sunday, April 12, at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock.

Paris-Roubaix 2026 route map:

The Paris-Roubaix race begins in Compiègne and concludes in Roubaix. Click here to see the official route map.

How far is the Paris-Roubaix bike race?

The total distance of the race is 258.3 km, which is approximately 160 miles.

Who won last year’s Paris-Roubaix race?

Mathieu van der Poel captured his third straight Paris-Roubaix victory.

How do I watch cycling on Peacock

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Will Peacock have the Tour de France?

Peacock is the exclusive home of the Tour de France in the United States through 2029 with live start-to-finish coverage of every stage/

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