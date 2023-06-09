 Skip navigation
Pickups of the Day: Colorado Jones

  By
  George Bissell,
  • By
  • George Bissell
  
Published June 9, 2023 09:14 AM
Nolan Jones

Nolan Jones

John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way. Today’s edition features an unexpected renaissance in San Diego, an emerging rotation stabilizer for Detroit and a burgeoning slugger in Colorado.

Nolan Jones , 1B/OF, Rockies

Available in 90 percent of Yahoo leagues

Jones has made an immediate impact for the Rockies since being promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque back on May 26, slashing an astronomical .366/.395/.610 with two homers, 10 RBI and three stolen bases across 43 plate appearances in 12 games. The 25-year-old slugger will continue to rotate between right field and first base for the foreseeable future and is looking like a really savvy pickup for Colorado’s front office. With veteran slugger C.J. Cron (back) still without a timetable to return, Jones should receive an extended opportunity and could put up some really impressive power/speed numbers for fantasy managers. Based on his prospect pedigree and immediate success at the highest level this season, Jones is worthy of a speculative roster spot in all fantasy formats.

Gary Sánchez , C, Padres

Available in 85 percent of Yahoo leagues

Sánchez’s unexpected San Diego rebirth continued during Wednesday’s series finale against the Mariners as he clobbered a three-run homer off righty George Kirby . The 30-year-old backstop, who was claimed off waivers from the Mets back on May 29, has gone deep a staggering four times in just nine games since arriving in San Diego. He’s unlikely to sustain this current hot streak for much longer, but he still possesses immense over-the-fence pop, and will get an opportunity to play virtually everyday for the Padres moving forward. Given the dearth of quality options for fantasy managers at the catcher position, Sánchez represents a viable pickup in all formats until further notice.

Reese Olson , SP, Tigers

Available in 98 percent of Yahoo leagues

On the heels of an impressive major league debut last Sunday against the White Sox, Olson entered Thursday’s series finale against Philadelphia in relief following opener Tyler Holton , and wound up reeling off five innings of one-run ball, going toe-to-toe with Phillies ace Zack Wheeler in the process. The unheralded 23-year-old right-hander has allowed just three runs on five hits with a 9/2 K/BB ratio across 10 innings to open his career and is lined up to face the Braves on Tuesday at pitcher-friendly Comerica Park. He certainly looks like he belongs in the majors so far and offers some streaming appeal for fantasy managers in deeper mixed leagues moving forward.

