Pickups of the Day: Walker On The Rise

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way. Today’s edition features a veteran starter in Philadelphia showing some encouraging signs, the emergence of a potential closing option for Colorado and a journeyman reliever making an impact in Los Angeles.

Available in 77 percent of Yahoo leagues

After experiencing some diminished fastball velocity a few weeks ago, Walker has reeled off 12 consecutive scoreless innings with a 13/5 K/BB ratio over his last two starts. The most encouraging development during that two-outing span is that his average fastball velocity, which had dipped into the 92-mph range, was back up to nearly 95 mph. The 30-year-old right-hander has been a bit hit or miss this season from a run-prevention standpoint, and don’t offer stratospheric strikeout upside, but the fact that he’s healthy and also throwing harder at this moment than previous weeks, sets him up for success on Friday in a tasty matchup against the rebuilding Athletics. There isn’t a better streaming option out there for fantasy managers this week, even in shallow mixed leagues.

Available in 89 percent of Yahoo leagues

Rockies manager Bud Black announced on Friday that Pierce Johnson was being removed from the team’s closing role, and while he wouldn’t officially commit to naming Lawrence as his replacement, the writing’s on the wall in Colorado. The hard-throwing 28-year-old righty, who picked up a win in relief on Sunday against the Padres, has put together an impressive breakthrough campaign this season, recording a strong 3.22 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 38/15 K/BB ratio across 38 1/3 innings (30 appearances). There’s an opportunity for Lawrence to take the reins in Colorado and establish himself as their primary closing option for the remainder of the 2023 campaign. That prospect alone makes him worthy of a speculative fantasy roster spot, especially in deeper mixed leagues.

Available in 94 percent of Yahoo leagues

Here’s an oversimplification: Relievers are strange. Devenski was one of the premier non-closing relief pitchers in baseball for a few years last decade with the Astros before missing time due to injury and wound up bouncing around the past few seasons. Needless to say, expectations weren’t very high when he latched on with the Angels last November on a minor league contract. The 32-year-old journeyman finally got a shot with Los Angeles in late April and has allowed just five runs on 11 hits with a 22/0 K/BB ratio across 22 1/3 innings (17 appearances). He’s unexpectedly morphed into one of the more reliable high-leverage options in the league again, specializing in stranding runners on-base. Free agent import Carlos Estévez has done a phenomenal job this season in his Angels debut, so there isn’t a path to saves for Devenski, but he’s showing that he can be an impact reliever again, which makes him an interesting ratio booster for fantasy managers in deeper mixed leagues.

