Pickups of the Day: Yabba Dabba Baddoo

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way.

In today’s column, we’re going to examine a long-time personal favorite of mine that has been killing it over the past few weeks and a nice streaming starting pitcher to slot into your lineups on Wednesday.

PICKUPS OF THE DAY

Available in 97 percent of Yahoo leagues

Akil Baddoo has burned many bridges with fantasy managers in the past – as a popular early-round sleeper pick in 2022 that fell flat on his face and wound up spending the bulk of the season in the minor leagues. With that in mind, it’s easy to understand why he’s only rostered in three percent of Yahoo leagues at the moment. That needs to change though.

Baddoo is a different player this year – and has certainly been performing as a different player over the last couple of weeks. His overall line on the season doesn’t jump off the page – slashing .265/.372/.402 with three homers, 16 RBI, 16 runs scored and five stolen bases in 138 plate appearances. What gets your attention is when you narrow the lens. Over his last 21 games (18 starts) dating back to May 3 – Baddoo is slashing a heroic .307/.411/.516 with three homers, 15 RBI and three stolen bases.

He’s locked into a regular spot in the Tigers’ lineup against right-handed pitching and still possesses the dazzling blend of power and speed that made him an early-round target for so many fantasy managers a season ago. Remember, he’s still only 24-years-old and jumped straight to the big leagues from High-A ball back in 2021 after missing the entire 2020 campaign.

What’s most encouraging about his profile this season, is that he’s commanding the strike zone much better and showing that he is willing to take his walks. His 14.5% walk rate and 19.6% strikeout rates are both easily the best marks of his big league career – and they match almost exactly what he did at the Triple-A level in 2023. He also ranks in the 92nd percentile in sprint speed, so there could be untapped upside still available in the stolen base department -- on a team that’s been showing an increased willingness to run.

We could be witnessing a major breakout in 2023, and if so you’ll want to be along for the ride.

Jaime Barria has been spectacular in every role that the Angels have used him in this season – registering a 1.55 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and a 28/8 K/BB ratio over 29 innings in his 12 appearances (one start).

While he has been used primarily out of the bullpen, he started his transition to the rotation last week with a gem against the Red Sox in which he racked up six strikeouts and scattered two hits over five shutout innings. He was then used out of the bullpen on Saturday against the Marlins, so he should be fresh and ready to work deeper into Wednesday’s start.

What’s intriguing about that one, is the premium matchup that he draws against a struggling White Sox’ offense. If Barria can make it through five innings in this one, he has a strong likelihood of earning a victory – which should come with five or six strikeouts and solid ratios. For a streaming option that can be picked up off waivers for nothing more than a click of the mouse in many formats, it’s certainly worth the price of admission.