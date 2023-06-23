 Skip navigation
Pickups of the Day: Canning Can Get it Done

  • David Shovein,
Published June 22, 2023 10:08 PM
After throwing six no-hit innings in his MLB debut, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan carries plenty of upside for fantasy managers looking to bolster their pitching over the next couple weeks.

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way.

In today’s column, we’re going to examine a strong Angels’ hurler that continues to fly under the radar and a Giants’ outfielder that has been clobbering the baseball since returning from the injured list.

PICKUPS OF THE DAY

Griffin Canning, SP, Angels

Available in 75 percent of Yahoo leagues

Due to the fact that he’s rostered in only 25 percent of all Yahoo leagues, I’m going to assume that most fantasy managers simply haven’t been paying attention to what Griffin Canning has been doing over the past month.

His season-long numbers don’t inspire tremendous confidence, as he holds a 4.40 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and a 55/17 K/BB ratio across 59 1/3 innings in his 11 starts. If we narrow our focus though, I think you’ll find a very intriguing under-rostered rotation piece.

Over his last six starts dating back to May 17, Canning has pitched to a 3.06 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 34/8 K/BB ratio over 35 1/3 innings. That’s the type of worthwhile production that all fantasy managers can use.

Now here’s the caveat – he gets a brutal matchup his next time out on Saturday – taking on the Rockies in Colorado at Coors Field. That start is not one for the risk-averse. Use him at your own risk. That doesn’t mean he’s still not worthy of the addition though. He’ll finish the first half of the season by taking on the Angels at home and the Padres in San Diego – both of which are matchups that he can excel in. Scoop him up now, hold off on the Colorado start, and you just may have a rotation fixture heading into the second half of the season.

Joc Pederson, OF, Giants

Available in 68 percent of Yahoo leagues

Today we’re going to take a look at another hot-hitting outfielder who always seems to be overlooked for fantasy purposes – Giants’ slugger Joc Pederson.

While he has never quite lived up to his top prospect pedigree, Pederson has developed into a reliable big league slugger and has clubbed 20 or more home runs in five different big league seasons already. Since returning from the injured list, he has been swinging an especially hot bat – slashing a robust .319/.439/.511 with three homers and 10 RBI in 57 plate appearances.

He’s not the type of bat that’s going to lead your fantasy squad to greatness, but he’s absolutely a worthwhile addition while he’s swinging a hot bat. He’s not going to start against left-handed pitching – so you can plan when he’s going to be in the lineup or not – and he just so happens to have eight straight right-handers on tap after Thursday’s battle against Blake Snell and the Padres.

He’s a much better option in on-base percentage or points leagues, but his power production will play in rotisserie formats as well.