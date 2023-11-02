Basketball Pickups: Pair of Mavs pour in triples Wednesday

After a slow night on Halloween, the NBA was back in full force on Wednesday with 13 games. Between blowout wins by the Celtics, Raptors, Timberwolves and Jazz, as well as close wins by the Nets, Cavaliers, Pelicans, Warriors and Lakers, the night was full of exciting basketball. Some performances stood out (Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchel, Paul George, LeBron James and many more), while others may have flown under the radar. So let’s go through 10 players to consider rostering, organized by their current rostership percentage in Yahoo leagues.

Tim Hardaway Jr.- 33% rostered on Yahoo

Every year, THJ has a string of games where he just goes off. He hit three 3-pointers in each of his first three games before hitting seven on Wednesday.He won’t provide much else aside from triples, but when he’s hot, there aren’t many players in the league that can shoot as well as him.

Grant Williams- 17%

Williams hasn’t been great for category leagues throughout his career, but in an expanded role for Dallas, he’s showing just how elite he is from behind the arc. He hit seven 3-pointers on Wednesday and is averaging four per game this year. He gets plenty of open looks playing alongside Luka Doncic and is knocking them down. With how well he’s shooting, he’s worth a spot.

Lonnie Walker- 11%

After starting the second half in place of Spencer Dinwiddie on Monday, Walker came off the bench with Dinwiddie still out on Wednesday. However, he played really well with a 17/3/4/3 line and a triple. Brooklyn plays the second leg of a back-to-back on Thursday, and there are only three other games, so he’s worth a stream.

Donte DiVincenzo- 6%

RJ Barrett was a late scratch for the Knicks on the second leg of a back-to-back, which bumped Josh Hart into the starting unit and left some extra minutes for DiVincenzo off the bench. He stepped up to the challenge and finished with 16 points, five rebounds, two steals, one block and three triples in 30 minutes. If Barrett remains out against the Bucks on Friday, DiVincenzo should be streamed.

Jordan Hawkins- 3%

With Brandon Ingram (knee) out for a second straight game, Hawkins saw another start in his place. This one didn’t go as well as the first, as he shot 4-for-19 from the field. That usually doesn’t encourage managers to go add a player, but the Pelicans play again on Thursday. With only four games, there won’t be many starters sitting on the waiver wire. If BI misses a third straight game, Hawkins is worth the risk.

Cam Reddish- 1%

Reddish’s first start as a Laker was nearly immortalized by a poster dunk on Ivica Zubac, but it rimmed out. He took the place of Taurean Prince (knee) in the starting unit, with Rui Hachimura (eye) still out. Reddish posted an 8/4/4/3/1 line on Wednesday, and if Hachimura and Prince remain sidelined on Saturday, Reddish has upside as a streamer.

Toumani Camara- 1%

Camara had a really strong Summer League for the Suns, and it was surprising to see him included in the deal that sent Deandre Ayton to Portland. He has immediately become part of their rotation and has provided decent block numbers thus far. He’s probably only worth an add in deeper leagues, but he has been really solid for a rookie.

Georges Niang- 1%

Niang entered the starting unit for Cleveland on Wednesday, which was their fourth different starting lineup in five games. He grabbed 10 rebounds and is capable of knocking down shots from deep. If he starts again on Friday, he’s worth a look.

Max Christie- less than 1%

Like Reddish, Christie saw more minutes in this game with Prince and Hachimura sidelined. He wasn’t great in his 22 minutes (5 points, three rebounds, one triple, 1-for-7 FGs), but if Prince and Hachimura remain out on Saturday in Orlando, Christie is worth considering in deeper leagues.

Marcus Sasser- less than 1%

Alec Burks was a late, late scratch (literally after the game had already tipped off), which allowed Sasser to play 23 minutes off the bench. Detroit plays in New Orleans on Thursday, and if Burks is out again, Sasser should play a large role again. He posted an 8/3/6/4/1 line on Wednesday.