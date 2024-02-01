Basketball Pickups: Paul Reed to start after another Embiid injury

We’re at the time of year where teams are starting to deal with a lot of injuries. Some of those were short-term absences that allowed someone to play well on Thursday, but that production won’t be sustainable. For example, Nikola Jokic was out due to some back pain, which allowed Peyton Watson to start. Jokic will probably be back on Friday, so Watson won’t be worth streaming moving forward.

However, other injuries could last longer, which will open up a lot of minutes for players that aren’t normally needle movers in fantasy basketball. Those guys could be the difference between a win or a loss for your squad this week.

It’s important to note that there are only four games on Thursday and six on Saturday. The Lakers, Celtics, Pacers, Knicks, Cavs, Grizzlies, 76ers and Jazz are the eight teams that will play on Thursday, and the 76ers, Lakers, Knicks and Cavs also played on Saturday, so those players will have just a little extra boost. Another important note is that Cleveland played on Wednesday, so we’ll see if Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are available to play on the second night of a back-to-back after both faced extended absences. If they don’t play, Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade would likely fill their starting spots, and Sam Merrill should see extra minutes off the bench.

Paul Reed- 27% rostered in Yahoo leagues

Joel Embiid has been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Jazz after suffering a new injury on Tuesday. He’s really banged up, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Embiid missed multiple games. Over his last two starts, Reed is averaging 20.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.0 block and 1.5 triples per game. His starts have been hit or miss this season, so he certainly could disappoint. However, the upside is too great for him to not be streamed.

Aaron Wiggins- 1%

Mark Daigneault said on Wednesday that he would be “surprised” if Jalen Williams and Isaiah Joe were able to play in their “next couple games”. Kenrich Williams drew the first start in place of JDub, but he was held scoreless across 17 minutes. Wiggins ended up starting the second half in his place and finished with 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and two 3-pointers in 25 minutes. Assuming Wiggins starts moving forward, he will be the better streaming option.

Josh Green- 5%

Dallas doesn’t play again until Saturday, which is part of Green’s streaming appeal. He scored 18 points on Wednesday and has scored in double figures in five of his last seven games. He hasn’t contributed value in many categories, but he has been solid and has played big minutes consistently. The Mavs didn’t have Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving for this game, so Green will be limited if both are back. However, if one or both remain out, Green should be a large piece of their offense again.

Richaun Holmes- 1%

Dereck Lively II missed Wednesday’s game with a broken nose, and it is unclear how long he will be out. Holmes started in his place and finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 30 minutes. Jason Kidd said that Lively is getting fitted for a mask , so there is a chance that he plays on Saturday. However, if he doesn’t, Holmes should get another start.

Cam Whitmore- 24%

Even with the team mostly healthy, Whitmore has been playing really well. He has scored in double figures in five straight games and in 13 of his last 16. He can only be relied on for points and 3-pointers consistently, but he has had some solid rebounding performances. He has been a top-75 player in 9-cat leagues over the past week, which is a small sample size. However, it shows how effective he has been, and the only thing that could change that is the eventual return of Tari Eason.

Eric Gordon- 22%

Gordon started in place of Grayson Allen (ankle) and was once again a lethal threat for deep. He scored 17 points and hit five 3-pointers after having 23 points and five triples in their previous game. If Allen remains out against the Hawks on Friday, Gordon should be able to feast on one of the worst defenses in the league.