Basketball Pickups: Scoot Henderson surging at right time

This one is for the rookies. On a Friday that featured 10 NBA games, rookies across the league shined brightly. A few of them are worth adding, though others that are rostered in most leagues still played well. Charlotte lost, but Brandon Miller had a big game with 28 points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals, two blocks and five 3-pointers. In that same game, Cason Wallace scored 12 points in 25 minutes as a starter. Of course, Victor Wembanyama was ridiculous and had 16 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks in 28 minutes.

We also saw Trae Young put up 32 points and 15 assists to outduel Kevin Durant (35/8/8) and the Suns. The Magic and Pelicans held on to secure narrow road wins over the Timberwolves and Spurs. Nikola Jokic (27/22/12) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31/3/9/5/3) both put up insane lines in convincing wins.

Looking ahead to Saturday, there are only six games, with the Hawks, Warriors, Kings and Spurs all playing the second night of a back-to-back. It’s a lighter night before the week ends with nine games on Sunday.

Scoot Henderson- 48% rostered in Yahoo leagues

Last year’s No. 2 overall pick barely qualifies for this list, but it’s hard to imagine his roster percentage dropping below 50% for the rest of the season. He had one of the best games of his career on Friday with 30 points (8-of-15 FGs, 11-of-12 FTs), five rebounds, two assists and three 3-pointers. He didn’t do much playmaking in this game, but he has already showcased that ability. He is averaging 22.3 points over his last three games while shooting over 50% from the floor in all of them. He only has two turnovers in each of those games, and the opponents have been Philadelphia, Milwaukee and Denver. He’s playing some of the best basketball of his career against teams that will be contending for a championship. He won’t be flawless for the rest of the season, but the rookie seems to be figuring things out and should provide excellent value for the rest of the season.

Cam Whitmore- 24%

Whitmore fell to the Rockets with the 20th pick, and it gets more confusing after each game that he fell that far. He had 25 points, six rebounds, one assist, three steals and three triples in just 21 minutes on Friday. He has scored in double figures in six straight games while only playing more than 25 minutes in one of those. His game is better in points leagues, and most of his value will come from his points and 3-pointers in category leagues. Still, Whitmore should be kept around until Tari Eason returns and may still hold value when that happens.

Amen Thompson- 14%

Before getting Whitmore with the 20th pick, Houston took Thompson at four. He spent the early parts of the year either injured or in the G-League, but he has played really well lately. He has provided top-75 value over the last two weeks despite playing less than 20 minutes per game. He finished with 19 points (9-of-11 FGs), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 24 minutes on Friday, though the minutes have been slightly lower more often than not. Since the Rockets will be competing for a Play-In spot, Thompson will likely continue to play as a reserve for the remainder of the year. However, he has been able to make an impact in limited minutes.

Brandin Podziemski- 23%

Podz has had good stretches throughout his rookie year, and this is one of them. He has provided top-100 value over the past week, which is a small sample size. However, he has been playing big minutes consistently, which is important. He finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, 14 assists, two steals and a block on Friday, and as long as Moses Moody, Gary Payton II and Chris Paul are out, Podz should be a reliable option.

Paul Reed- 45%

While there isn’t a confirmation of how long Joel Embiid will be sidelined, it is expected to be an extended absence. Reed could start for the remainder of the fantasy season, barring the 76ers making a trade for a center at the deadline. At the minimum, he will start again on Saturday, when the 76ers take on the Nets. He had seven points, 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks as a starter on Thursday.