Basketball Pickups: Time to add Keon Ellis

by Zak Hanshew, Rotoworld

Keon Ellis (21% rostered)

Kevin Huerter’s season-ending injury was announced Friday, and Malik Monk’s was announced Saturday. With both players sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, Ellis is set to see big minutes down the stretch for fantasy managers. Over his last 10 (eight starts), Ellis has averaged 8.9 points, 3.5 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.9 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.8 triples while shooting 52.4% from the field. Ellis has been a top-80 player in that span thanks in large part to his strong defensive contributions, yet he’s rostered in only 21% of fantasy leagues. The Kings didn’t play Saturday, so he may not be top-of-mind to many fantasy managers, but now is the perfect time to scoop up Ellis. He closes the week with a favorable matchup against Utah on Sunday, and he’s got four games on the schedule for Week 23.

Scotty Pippen Jr. (14% rostered)

Pippen Jr. has averaged 13.8 points, 2.8 boards, 4.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.8 triples across his last four appearances. He’s not going to dazzle on the offensive end, but he can contribute meaningful peripheral numbers, and he’s one of the few Grizzlies who is still available in this decimated roster. He’s not a must-roster option in 12-team leagues, but Pippen Jr. can be useful for managers in need of production this late in the season.

Cole Anthony (42% rostered)

Anthony has averaged 14.6 points and 2.7 triples across his last seven while contributing useful peripheral stats and efficient shooting. In that span, he’s been a top-80 player on a per-game basis, and fantasy managers can still find him on the waiver wire in nearly 60% of Yahoo leagues.

Brandon Clarke (5% rostered)

He’s got fresh legs after just two games played this season and, as mentioned above, Memphis is running on fumes. Clarke can be a strong option, especially when it comes to points, rebounds and defensive stats, and if his minutes can tick up to the mid-20s or more, he could be a worthwhile starter in 12-team leagues. He’s a risky proposition, but the waiver wire isn’t littered with gems this time of year.

Jonathan Isaac (20% rostered)

Isaac has logged just 17.5 minutes per tilt over his last five, but that’s all he’s needed to average 1.2 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.6 triples while shooting 69% from the floor. He’s a top-50 per-game player over the last two weeks, and though he’s always a risk to sit due to injury maintenance, the valuable steals and blocks can’t be ignored for the stretch fun of the fantasy season.