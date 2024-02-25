 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Schedule Breakdown
SX 2024 Rd 07 Arlington Cooper Webb.jpg
Cooper Webb wins in Arlington after Jett Lawrence crashes, Haiden Deegan takes 250s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day 7
Paolini defeats Kalinskaya in comeback victory for Dubai title

Top Clips

Deegan.jpg
Forkner’s ‘brutal’ crash; Deegan prevails in Rd. 7
Cooper_Webb.jpg
Webb, Tomac hang tough for 1-2 finish in Arlington
nbc_moto_webbintv_240224.jpg
Webb ‘in shock’ after winning 450SX Round 7

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Schedule Breakdown
SX 2024 Rd 07 Arlington Cooper Webb.jpg
Cooper Webb wins in Arlington after Jett Lawrence crashes, Haiden Deegan takes 250s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day 7
Paolini defeats Kalinskaya in comeback victory for Dubai title

Top Clips

Deegan.jpg
Forkner’s ‘brutal’ crash; Deegan prevails in Rd. 7
Cooper_Webb.jpg
Webb, Tomac hang tough for 1-2 finish in Arlington
nbc_moto_webbintv_240224.jpg
Webb ‘in shock’ after winning 450SX Round 7

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Do you believe in Magic?

  
Published February 25, 2024 01:22 AM
Davis providing top-five fantasy basketball value
February 19, 2024 06:05 PM
Los Angeles Lakers power forward and center Anthony Davis is providing top-five per game fantasy basketball value, and he's doing so with increased availability as well.

by Zak Hanshew, Rotoworld

Moritz Wagner (24% rostered)
Wagner had another productive showing on Saturday, as he delivered 14 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 17 minutes off the bench. In two games since returning from the All-Star break, he’s provided top-50 per-game fantasy value.

Cole Anthony (31% rostered)
Anthony is a top-55 player over his last two games behind averages of 13.0 points, 2.5 rebounds. 6.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.5 blocks and 57.9% shooting. With Markelle Fultz still on the shelf, expect Anthony to see extended playing time and usage for the foreseeable future.

Jalen Suggs (48% rostered)
Suggs has delivered top-80 fantasy value over the last two weeks, averaging 10.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in that span. Suggs continues to excel with Fultz sidelined, and it doesn’t look like Fultz will re-appear on the court anytime soon.

Simone Fontecchio (24% rostered)
He’s best suited for points leagues, but if you need scoring and some three-pointers, he’s not the worst option out there in category leagues. Fontecchio has established himself as a starter with the Pistons, and he’s scored at least 14 in three of his four games with Detroit.

Jordan Goodwin (3% rostered)
Goodwin’s 10-day contract is now a two-way contract, and the Grizzlies waived Jacob Gilyard to make room for him. Goodwin isn’t the most attractive fantasy option available, but he should get an opportunity to play and rack up stats for a team that’s missing a majority of its starters. Goodwin has averaged a 10/5/3 line with 1.5 steals and a triple in two tilts with the Grizz.