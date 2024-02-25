Do you believe in Magic?

by Zak Hanshew, Rotoworld

Moritz Wagner (24% rostered)

Wagner had another productive showing on Saturday, as he delivered 14 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 17 minutes off the bench. In two games since returning from the All-Star break, he’s provided top-50 per-game fantasy value.

Cole Anthony (31% rostered)

Anthony is a top-55 player over his last two games behind averages of 13.0 points, 2.5 rebounds. 6.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.5 blocks and 57.9% shooting. With Markelle Fultz still on the shelf, expect Anthony to see extended playing time and usage for the foreseeable future.

Jalen Suggs (48% rostered)

Suggs has delivered top-80 fantasy value over the last two weeks, averaging 10.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in that span. Suggs continues to excel with Fultz sidelined, and it doesn’t look like Fultz will re-appear on the court anytime soon.

Simone Fontecchio (24% rostered)

He’s best suited for points leagues, but if you need scoring and some three-pointers, he’s not the worst option out there in category leagues. Fontecchio has established himself as a starter with the Pistons, and he’s scored at least 14 in three of his four games with Detroit.

Jordan Goodwin (3% rostered)

Goodwin’s 10-day contract is now a two-way contract, and the Grizzlies waived Jacob Gilyard to make room for him. Goodwin isn’t the most attractive fantasy option available, but he should get an opportunity to play and rack up stats for a team that’s missing a majority of its starters. Goodwin has averaged a 10/5/3 line with 1.5 steals and a triple in two tilts with the Grizz.