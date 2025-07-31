Remaining restricted free agents and their fantasy basketball value heading into next season

This portion of the calendar is usually the quietest from an NBA transaction standpoint. Summer leagues have already been played, introducing the league’s newest talents, and free agency has largely run its course. However, this summer brings about an interesting situation, with four prominent restricted free agents still on the market.

Josh Giddey, Quentin Grimes, Jonathan Kuminga and Cam Thomas have yet to agree to deals with their current teams, and there aren’t many squads out there with the cap space required to produce an offer sheet that would be challenging to match. These situations impact roster construction, which impacts fantasy basketball. Let’s look at each player’s situation and how it will impact fantasy basketball for the 2025-26 season.

PG/SG Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls

After struggling down the stretch for the Thunder in 2023-24, Giddey was traded to the Bulls ahead of his contract year. While he did boast a higher scoring average in 2022-23, this past season was the guard’s best regarding overall production. In 70 games, Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers, shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 78.1 percent from the foul line. He finished with career-highs in rebounds, assists, steals, three-pointers and three-point percentage, meshing well with fellow guard Cboy White.

However, Giddey’s 2024-25 season wasn’t enough to get Chicago to commit to an extension on par with the deal Orlando gave Jalen Suggs (AAV: $30.1 million). A top-50 player in eight-cat formats, the Bulls guard was ranked just inside the top-60 in nine-cat, according to Basketball Monster. Remaining with the Bulls would ensure Giddey’s fantasy value holds, if not improves slightly, since this will also be the team’s first full season since trading Zach LaVine at the February trade deadline. Giddey entered last season with a Yahoo! ADP of 69, and that would likely represent his draft floor this fall.

SG/SF Quentin Grimes, Philadelphia 76ers

Grimes is an interesting case, as the 76ers acquired him and a second-round pick (which would become Johni Broome) from the Mavericks at the February deadline for Caleb Martin. As the 76ers were playing out the string, Grimes went off, averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.9 three-pointers per game in 28 appearances. It must be mentioned that Philadelphia would finish the season without Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, which freed up additional offensive opportunities for Grimes and others. Few expect Grimes to be the top-50 player (eight-cat formats) he was from February 7 onward, but he’ll be a fantasy-relevant player in Philadelphia next season.

While Maxey will be ready for training camp, the same can’t be guaranteed for Embiid or George. George’s status is more impactful to Grimes, depending on the starting lineup. They both can start, but it would require one of them (or Kelly Oubre Jr.) to defend power forwards. Grimes was not on many fantasy radars before last season began, but that won’t be the case this fall. Should he be selected with a top-100 pick? George’s availability to start the season will undoubtedly impact where Grimes lands in fantasy drafts if he returns to Philadelphia.

SF/PF Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are the one team that has not made a signing in free agency this summer, and Kuminga’s status has been a factor. Until this situation is resolved, Golden State really can’t do much, even with the reports of Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton potentially joining the ranks. Does Kuminga receive a new deal that is on par with his expectations? Or would it be a team-friendly deal that he’s reportedly turned down? Or, does Kuminga sign the qualifying offer and play on that before heading into unrestricted free agency next summer? Phoenix and Sacramento have reportedly expressed interest in adding Kuminga, but both would need a willing partner in the Warriors to execute a sign-and-trade.

Injuries limited Kuminga to 47 games last season, and already-poor fantasy value dipped even more after the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler. From February 7 onward, JK averaged 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.6 steals in 20.8 minutes, making 15 appearances. That production placed Kuminga outside the top-350 in nine-cat formats. Given how his career has gone thus far, his Yahoo! ADP will likely be far below where it was entering last season (91) if he were to remain with the Warriors. At best, Kuminga would be a player worth taking a late-round flier.

SG Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets

Thomas may have finished last season with a gaudy point average, but injuries limited him to 25 games. In those appearances, he averaged 24.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.7 three-pointers in 31.2 minutes, shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 88.1 percent from the foul line. A top-100 player in eight-cat formats, Thomas was ranked just outside that threshold in nine-cat formats. However, the lackluster availability meant fantasy managers missed out on the full benefits, especially with Thomas playing two games from November 27 to February 26, and his final appearance of the season coming on March 13.

The Nets are clearly in rebuilding mode, as evidenced by the team using all five of its first-round picks and trading Cam Johnson to the Nuggets in a deal that sent Michael Porter Jr. to Brooklyn. Thomas can certainly provide scoring in this lineup, as there’s a clear need for a secondary option next to Porter. However, would he be given free rein, or would MPJ and the young guard added via the draft be the team’s priority? Thomas’ Yahoo! ADP is unlikely to approach what it was last fall (69), but returning to Brooklyn would make him worthy of a top-100 pick, at worst.