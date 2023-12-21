Waiver Wired, Week 9: ‘Twas Time to Hit Waivers

by Zak Hanshew

We’ve made it to Week 9, and we’re nearly a third of the way through the NBA season! The Association continues to gift us with spectacular play, as Steph Curry shows us that he’s still got plenty of gas left in the tank, especially when Jaylen Brown hits him with a “too small.” Damian Lillard is finally hitting his stride, and he and Giannis Antetokounmpo have formed a lethal duo in Milwaukee.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets look like they’re ready to defend their title, but the defensive-minded Timberwolves and upstart Thunder may have something to say about that. Joel Embiid is a true phenom as a scorer, and the race for MVP is going to be an exciting one this season as Jokic and Luka Doncic look to steal the crown from the 76ers’ center.

We could go on about the real-life NBA all night, but we’re here to talk fantasy hoops!

As always, numerous injuries have freed up extra minutes for rotation players, and we’ve got a slew of high-quality fantasy adds.

This week’s column won’t feature the typical “Tired” and “Wired” layout. In honor of the upcoming Christmas holiday, I thought it would be fun to pay homage to the classic poem, A Visit from St. Nicholas by Clement Clarke Moore, commonly known as The Night Before Christmas or ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. It’s a stanza bonanza for this week’s column, and I hope you enjoy!

Best of luck in your fantasy matchups, happy holidays, and as always, thanks so much for reading!

‘Twas time to hit waivers

And all I desired

Was to know all the players

Who were tired and wired

The quarter poll came

But ‘twas a sad state

And after nine weeks

My fantasy team was just 1-8

Last of the pack

And feeling mighty blue

I turned to Rotoworld

They’d know just what to do!

My children were nestled

All snug in their beds

While visions of a fantasy championship

Danced in my head

My wife in her favorite hoodie

And me in my City Edition cap

Had just settled in

For a long winter’s nap

When up on the screen

There arose such a clatter

I turned up the volume

To see what was the matter

Away to the remote

I flew like a flash

To see Nurkic and Draymond

And a highlight-reel bash

The replay on the breast

Of the now-fallen center

Saw that Green had socked him

In a typical venture

Green was suspended

An indefinite ban

Would his absence mean

That Podziemski’s the man?

The rookie played well

During Draymond’s first suspension

But could he keep it up?

Would it be too much tension?

Podziemski delivered

And the stat lines were sweet

Steve Kerr had finally put him

In the driver’s seat

But disaster struck again

The fantasy gods wouldn’t cut me any slack

When Podz left early Tuesday

With a strained back

Andrew Wiggins’ game was so bad

It produced a foul stench

Maybe that’s why

He ended up coming off the bench

Klay Thompson looked washed

Then started to catch fire

Could he keep up the strong play

And give us what we desire?

With Green suspended

And Podz banged up

It was time for more Warriors

To finally step up

Steve Kerr had to decide

Just how to manage this game

And he whistled, and shouted

And called them by name:

“Now, Kuminga! now, Saric! now Moody and TJD!

Fantasy managers rushed to the wire with unhinged glee

Trayce Jackson-Davis it seemed

Was the best fantasy add

But Jonathan Kuminga

Was really not bad

Saric and Moody

Offered little intrigue

They’d best suit fantasy managers

Playing in deep leagues

Talen Horton-Tucker emerged

From a long, dormant slumber

With Jordan Clarkson out

He was posting big numbers

THT was getting buckets

And he was handing out dimes

And wait, he stole the ball

How many times?

Collin Sexton returned

His arrival most pleasant

The Young Bull was back

It was an early Christmas present

When what did my wondering eyes did appear?

But a couple of Suns gaining value sans Beal

Grayson Allen had come to Phoenix by way

Of the blockbuster Damian Lillard trade

Allen’s fantasy value

Was top-100 indeed

Aided by strong play

Of elite three-and-D

Eric Gordon’s three-pointers

Proved quite a wonder

The veteran showed

That age is just a number

That little old shooter

So lively and quick,

I knew in a moment

It wasn’t a trick

Tari Eason had shown

Bright flash after flash

To get to him, Fantasy managers

Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash!

His shot—how it went in!

His rebounds, so merry!

His name’s pronounced Tari

It doesn’t sound like “Terry”

His numbers were as productive

As Santa’s top elf

And I cried when I saw them

In spite of myself

And then, in a twinkling

Almost in a poof

I thought of Michael Jordan’s quote

“The ceiling is the roof”

James Wiseman delivered

Respectable stats

But few blocks and few steals

Made it feel somewhat flat

Lack of defense was common

Not part of his game

Marvin Bagley III didn’t offer much more

In fact, much of the same

But Wiseman it seemed

Was still worth a peek

Someone had to do something

To end this historic Pistons losing streak

I scoured the wire

For rebounds and swats

This backup center

Provided me lots

With MitchRob out months

And Sims dinged up too

Isaiah Hartenstein

Knew just what to do

His stat lines were useful

His playing time steady

I knew right away

That Thibs thought he was ready

Hartenstein had gone off

His production not tame

More rapid than eagles

His rebounds they came

The Cavs were shorthanded

Without Mobley or Garland

Isaac Okoro and Craig Porter Jr.

Made a case for me to start ‘em

With Spida banged up

Cleveland looked awfully hurt

Fortunately for them

They had Caris LeVert

He was always all business

And went straight to his work

His big game on Wednesday

Made me give a big smirk

Nay, not Okoro nor LeVert

Nor Porter Jr. were the man

That honor belonged

To a Merrill named Sam

Merrill hit long-range shots

And the ball sailed up toward heaven

And last time I counted

He had scored 27

Yes Merrill was hot

To the wire I flew

I couldn’t ignore 46 points and 13 triples

Over his last two

Mark Williams was banged up

So filling my center spot was tricky

My best plan of action?

Pick up Naughty Nicky

Charlotte’s backup big, Nick Richards

Was always good for

Some blocks, maybe points

And plenty of boards

Now D’Andre Hunter

Was a waiver wire lock

He’d been posting strong numbers

For the mediocre Hawks

Back from an injury

He looked nimble and spry

When I took him off of IR

I started to cry

Norm Powell was getting buckets

But could he do more

Than simply hit triples

And manage to score?

Dante Exum was back

After two years away

With no Kyrie Irving

Would he show his strong play?

Heat Culture continued

To gift us with pickups

D-Rob and Jaquez were here to stay

They weren’t just fantasy hiccups

Alex Caruso was thriving

‘Longside Coby White

With Zach LaVine out

Picking him up just felt right

As I hit the “Add” button

And made a delighted sound

Onto to my team

He came with a bound

His bald dome and headband

Gave me such pleasure

I knew right away

He’d be a waiver wire treasure

Myles Turner was back

But with a frontcourt spread thin

Isaiah Jackson was just the man

I needed to win

He sprang to the basket

And the ref blew a whistle,

And to the charity stripe he flew

Like the down of a thistle.

He gave me some rebounds

He gave me some blocks

For my fantasy team

He continued to rock

I glanced at my roster

And a gave a small smile

It hadn’t looked this good

In quite a long while

And I heard myself exclaim, while looking at this beautiful sight:

“Happy fantasy hoops season to all, and to all a good night!”

