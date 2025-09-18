2025 Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Justin Herbert attempts to stay hot against the Broncos, Trevor Lawrence searches for rhythm vs. the Texans, and Carson Wentz gets ready for his ninth quarterback life in Minnesota.

Week 3 Quarterbacks

1 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. DET 2 Josh Allen BUF vs. MIA 3 Jalen Hurts PHI vs. LAR 4 Patrick Mahomes KC at NYG 5 Baker Mayfield TB vs. NYJ 6 Dak Prescott DAL at CHI 7 Jared Goff DET at BAL 8 Justin Herbert LAC vs. DEN 9 Caleb Williams CHI vs. DAL 10 Daniel Jones IND at TEN 11 Jordan Love GB at CLE 12 Kyler Murray ARI at SF 13 Drake Maye NE vs. PIT 14 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. HOU 15 Matthew Stafford LAR at PHI 16 Bo Nix DEN at LAC 17 Tua Tagovailoa MIA at BUF 18 Carson Wentz MIN vs. CIN 19 C.J. Stroud HOU at JAC 20 Michael Penix Jr. ATL at CAR 21 Mac Jones SF vs. ARI 22 Geno Smith LV at WAS 23 Jake Browning CIN at MIN 24 Russell Wilson NYG vs. KC 25 Sam Darnold SEA vs. NO 26 Bryce Young CAR vs. ATL 27 Aaron Rodgers PIT at NE 28 Tyrod Taylor NYJ at TB 29 Marcus Mariota WAS vs. LV 30 Cam Ward TEN vs. IND 31 Joe Flacco CLE vs. GB 32 Spencer Rattler NO at SEA

QB Notes: Dinking and dunking to a degree unusual even for the modern game, Jalen Hurts has zero touchdowns on 45 pass attempts. He is averaging a completely anemic 5.6 yards per attempt. At least for now, this appears to be by design. We wouldn’t expect anything to change against a Rams defense looking like one of the league’s better units through the season’s first two weeks. … Patrick Mahomes is 16th in passing but fourth in quarterback fantasy points thanks to a QB-leading 123 rushing yards. Although that doesn’t feel sustainable, it’s an indication Mahomes has gone into “whatever it takes” mode after back-to-back seasons of uninspired offense. “Whatever it takes” against the New York Giants isn’t very much. … Baker Mayfield’s sure-to-regress 7.2 touchdown percentage? It’s sitting at 7.1 through two starts against stingy defenses. The Jets are not a Week 3 picnic, but Mayfield simply plays winning football, in fantasy or otherwise. He throws in the red zone, extends drives with his legs, etc. That mentality combined with his deep supporting cast could end up keeping regression at bay.

Dak Prescott’s hoped-for volume bonanza finally arrived after halftime against the New York Giants. We have a difficult time seeing it go away against a Bears defense that has probably been the league’s worst through the first two Sundays. Despite a two-game sample size that includes J.J. McCarthy, Chicago has coughed up the most QB fantasy points. This is a Prescott eruption spot. … Jared Goff certainly erupted against the Bears. Goff has had one poor game outdoors and one bonanza indoors. Headed back outside to face the Ravens, Goff is comforted by this week’s highest game total. You start a quarterback with these weapons in this game environment. … Justin Herbert has been the league’s most impressive passer through the first two weeks. Cut loose for the second half of 2024, Herbert has been allowed to keep firing, this time with an enhanced supporting cast. The Broncos are a stiff Week 3 test, but the Chiefs and Raiders were not pushovers. Herbert is providing legitimate hope he can return to the top 12 on a weekly basis after some time in the fantasy wilderness.

We wondered all summer long: Was Jordan Love’s disappointing 2024 mostly about the injuries? Through two games, the answer appears to be a resounding “yes.” This being Love and the Packers, the difficulty level has already been turned up via Jayden Reed’s broken collarbone. Love should have Christian Watson (knee) back in short order, however, while third-round rookie Savion Williams could pick up some of Reed’s play-making slack. Healthy and slinging the ball, Love’s only real concern right now is the Packers’ imposing defense annihilating teams like the hapless Browns, limiting Love’s volume. … Kyler Murray seems incapable of change. He’s a borderline QB1 whose floor falls out too often, and with less ceiling than meets the eye. … A Week 1 horror show against the Vikings, Caleb Williams was less visibly inaccurate in Week 2 against the Lions. Not that the Bears played any better. The reality is, Williams figures to spend the majority of 2025 caught up in shootouts, and he has one of the league’s stronger supporting casts. Although he will fail frequently, that is not the most likely Week 3 outcome against a Cowboys defense that frequently seems to not even be on the field.

Daniel Jones is the QB2 through two weeks on the season. Longtime fantasy players are no strange to the occasional Dimesman spiked week. But stacking them together? That would be new. It’s still not the most likely outcome, but Jones has the best supporting cast, coaching staff, and arguably running game of his career. For Week 3, he has one of his better matchups of the season, the Titans. This feels like classic prisoner of the moment behavior, but Jones belongs in the low-end QB1 mix. … Drake Maye was a Week 1 performer in desperate need of a corrective Week 2. Mission accomplished, with Maye having more rushing success and accomplishing more down the field as a passer. The big day, of course, came against the league’s current preeminent laughingstock, Miami. The Steelers are a stiffer challenge, albeit one coughing up the fifth most QB fantasy points after dates with Justin Fields and Sam Darnold. … Trevor Lawrecnce still isn’t making enough big-time throws. He has supporting cast “issues,” but what quarterback doesn’t? It’s wearing thin in Duval. Having come out of back-to-back soft matchups with merely QB20 numbers, Lawrence is unlikely to enhance his standing against the Texans’ feisty defense.

If you have made it this far, you have reached the quarterback injury corner. We will begin in Minnesota, where J.J. McCarthy’s, shall we say, “mysterious” ankle issue has paved the way for … Carson Wentz. Vikings wonderboy coach Kevin O’Connell hit a brick wall with the rookie. Faded veteran Wentz is more his speed, but boy has Wentz faded. He does have the right matchup in a Bengals defense that has yet to demonstrate marked 2024 improvement. … Brock Purdy (shoulder) is expected to remain sidelined vs. Arizona. As expected, Mac Jones maintained this offense’s floor, if not necessarily its ceiling. Jones is just fine for Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, etc. Himself? He’s a middling streamer with a decent Cardinals matchup. … Jake Browning understood the Week 1 assignment: Pepper the No. 1 receiver. It’s everyone else who is usually the victim when a backup quarterback is placed under center. The Vikes are not a great spot to experiment with Browning or have much hope for No. 2 Tee Higgins. … Jayden Daniels (knee) is all but certain to sit vs. Vegas. Marcus Mariota runs the ball but has so little success passing it is difficult to categorize him as a “dual threat.”

