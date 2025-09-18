2025 Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets comfortable in the WR1 ranks, Zay Flowers looks to stay hot against the Lions, and Rome Odunze tries to keep ascending the WR2 ranks.

Week 3 Receivers

1 CeeDee Lamb DAL at CHI 2 Malik Nabers NYG vs. KC 3 Puka Nacua LAR at PHI 4 Ja’Marr Chase CIN at MIN 5 Justin Jefferson MIN vs. CIN 6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. NO 7 Nico Collins HOU at JAC 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at BAL 9 Drake London ATL at CAR 10 Zay Flowers BAL vs. DET 11 Davante Adams LAR at PHI 12 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC vs. HOU 13 A.J. Brown PHI vs. LAR 14 Rome Odunze CHI vs. DAL 15 Tyreek Hill MIA at BUF 16 Mike Evans TB vs. NYJ 17 Garrett Wilson NYJ at TB 18 Ladd McConkey LAC vs. DEN 19 Tetairoa McMillan CAR vs. ATL 20 Tee Higgins CIN at MIN 21 Jameson Williams DET at BAL 22 Jakobi Meyers LV at WAS 23 Emeka Egbuka TB vs. NYJ 24 George Pickens DAL at CHI 25 Courtland Sutton DEN at LAC 26 Jauan Jennings SF vs. ARI 27 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI at SF 28 Xavier Worthy KC at NYG 29 Deebo Samuel Sr. WAS vs. LV 30 DK Metcalf PIT at NE 31 DJ Moore CHI vs. DAL 32 Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. GB 33 Terry McLaurin WAS vs. LV 34 DeVonta Smith PHI vs. LAR 35 Jaylen Waddle MIA at BUF 36 Ricky Pearsall SF vs. ARI 37 Chris Olave NO at SEA 38 Michael Pittman Jr. IND at TEN 39 Rashid Shaheed NO at SEA 40 Keenan Allen LAC vs. DEN 41 Marquise Brown KC at NYG 42 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG vs. KC 43 Calvin Ridley TEN vs. IND 44 Quentin Johnston LAC vs. DEN 45 Kayshon Boutte NE vs. PIT 46 Keon Coleman BUF vs. MIA 47 Stefon Diggs NE vs. PIT 48 Travis Hunter JAC vs. HOU 49 Khalil Shakir BUF vs. MIA 50 Darnell Mooney ATL at CAR 51 Cedric Tillman CLE vs. GB 52 Troy Franklin DEN at LAC 53 Cooper Kupp SEA vs. NO 54 Romeo Doubs GB at CLE 55 Josh Downs IND at TEN 56 Dontayvion Wicks GB at CLE 57 Tyquan Thornton KC at NYG 58 Dyami Brown JAC vs. HOU 59 Matthew Golden GB at CLE 60 Elic Ayomanor TEN vs. IND 61 Joshua Palmer BUF vs. MIA 62 Hunter Renfrow CAR vs. ATL 63 Calvin Austin III PIT at NE 64 Alec Pierce IND at TEN 65 Rashod Bateman BAL vs. DET 66 DeMario Douglas NE vs. PIT 67 DeAndre Hopkins BAL vs. DET 68 Jalen Nailor MIN vs. CIN 69 Marvin Mims Jr. DEN at LAC 70 Kendrick Bourne SF vs. ARI 71 Adam Thielen MIN vs. CIN 72 Isaac TeSlaa DET at BAL 73 Savion Williams GB at CLE 74 Tory Horton SEA vs. NO 75 Devontez Walker BAL vs. DET

WR Notes: Claiming “Carson Wentz’s insertion under center should be good news for (insert receiver)” wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card, but … yeah, it should be good news for Justin Jefferson. That’s because J.J. McCarthy was nothing but bad news. Wentz can at least play pitch and catch. Schemed Jefferson looks figure to be a Week 3 Vikings priority as they reset the offense. … The situation is murkier in Cincinnati. As I wrote on Monday, Jake Browning has been here before and the results were hardly sterling for Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. They were on Sunday for Chase, however, while this is not an offense that is ever going to commit to the run. Browning should ultimately be able to keep Ja’Marr Chase in the WR5-8 range, though Higgins drops from the WR1/2 borderline to the WR2/3, at least until Browning proves otherwise. … I’m not really sure what to say about the Eagles’ receivers. The Birds straight up aren’t passing. It stands to reason they will at some point have to. It’s just not looking terribly likely for Week 3 against a Rams defense whose early vulnerabilities appear to be on the ground. It has been a soft slate, but the Rams erased each of C.J. Stroud and Cam Ward.

Brian Thomas Jr. doesn’t seem like he’s in a good place. Coach Liam Coen has just the solution: Greasing the squeaky wheel. “It’s huge to get him on the right track,” Coen said this week. “We want to get the most out of him and keep having his back.” It’s admittedly alarming BTJ looked better with Mac Jones down the stretch last season than he does with Trevor Lawrence right now, but it’s not like he was a pauper with T-Law under center last year. There’s just enough talent here to get everything figured out, and probably quickly. … Things are less certain with Jags No. 2 Travis Hunter. They seem to have little idea of how to use the No. 2 overall pick on offense (or defense). Well, that’s not entirely true — they aren’t using him on the outside or in two-receiver sets. At least for now limited to gimmicky checkdowns and screens, Hunter appears to lack true WR3 upside. … Davante Adams did Davante Adams things in Week 2. So did Puka Nacua, but it’s not like we didn’t expect that. This offense is big enough for the two of them, and Adams should find himself parked in the WR10-18 range most weeks going forward.

Out-targeting and out-producting DJ Moore and skyrocketing in some of the advanced metrics that matter most, Rome Odunze is suddenly looking like a borderline WR1. Even if it proves to be something of a mirage — which right now there is no reason to believe — it’s undoubtedly going to carry on against a Cowboys “defense” that just got smoked by Russell Wilson and Wan’Dale Robinson. … Off to a slow start as he deals with increased target competition, Ladd McConkey is now dealing with a biceps issue. It seems unlikely to hold him out for Week 3. Although it’s true McConkey didn’t have to worry about Keenan Allen or a more confident Quentin Johnston last season, the Chargers’ overall increased passing-game commitment means he should still get home as a strong WR2 more weeks than not. … Tetairoa McMillan is doing yeoman’s work in a hopeless situation. That is not normal for a rookie, even a first-rounder. It’s looking like we will be hard pressed to ever rank the young man outside the top 20.

Emeka Egbuka has been impressive if touchdown reliant through his first two NFL contests. Now he has hip and groin issues. Egbuka should remain in lineups if he suits up vs. the Jets, but he is probably best treated as more of a WR3 than WR2 for the moment. … Xavier Worthy appears poised to play through his shoulder issue. Not a moment too soon. Marquise Brown did what he always does in Week 2 — disappoint — and Tyquan Thornton will obviously continue to max out as a shot-play specialist. Despite the re-injury risk, Worthy is worth firing up as the WR2 you drafted him to be. … Jauan Jennings played through two injuries in Week 2 and was still Mac Jones’ preferred option over Ricky Pearsall. I was skeptical this logic would take hold, but it appears coach Kyle Shanahan is content to keep Pearsall’s looks strictly down field. That makes him a boom/bust WR3 until he demonstrates a better ability to command looks in the short-to-intermediate areas. … Marvin Harrison Jr. is finally publicly begging for more targets. I can’t say Kyler Murray strikes me as the kind of quarterback who will care. Murray only makes plays when it’s best for Murray. He’s fine forcing the ball to a seam-stretching slot machine. Less so to a down-the-field weapon.

Terry McLaurin takes a bigger hit from Jayden Daniels’ absence than Deebo Samuel. Marcus Mariota is not the kind of quarterback to throw down the field, to put it mildly. Samuel, meanwhile, can soak up slashing targets, especially with Austin Ekeler out of the picture. I think he’s my preferred Commanders wideout in Daniels’ absence. … The DK Metcalf/Aaron Rodgers pairing is starting off poorly, shocker. Metcalf’s deep game just isn’t what this offense needed or Rodgers demands. It’s unclear what might change that in either the short- or long-term. You’ve got yourself a mediocre WR3. … Jerry Jeudy’s hot 2024 finish hasn’t carried over, though he’s still drawing targets and playing 100 percent of the snaps. He has a little more target competition and a little worse quarterback play, but he can probably still get home as a WR3, at least until Joe Flacco is benched for Dillon Gabriel. All bets would then be off. … Is Calvin Ridley going to be able to hold off Elic Ayomanor for WR1 duties? Probably. It’s nevertheless bad news for the disappointing veteran that answer isn’t “certainly.” … The Bills and Broncos are still figuring out their receiver rotations. You don’t feel certain about anyone’s usage outside of Courtland Sutton.