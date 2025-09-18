 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 3 of 2025 season
NFL: SEP 14 Eagles at Chiefs
RotoPat’s Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings
NFL: JAN 05 Seahawks at Rams
2025 Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Top Clips

nbc_dps_tnf_250918.jpg
Patrick to Dolphins: ‘Clean up your mess’
nbc_roto_cardinals49ers_250918.jpg
Eye the over in Cardinals vs. 49ers
nbc_roto_bearscowboys_250918.jpg
Lean CHI with spread vs. DAL amid Williams’ growth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 3 of 2025 season
NFL: SEP 14 Eagles at Chiefs
RotoPat’s Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings
NFL: JAN 05 Seahawks at Rams
2025 Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Top Clips

nbc_dps_tnf_250918.jpg
Patrick to Dolphins: ‘Clean up your mess’
nbc_roto_cardinals49ers_250918.jpg
Eye the over in Cardinals vs. 49ers
nbc_roto_bearscowboys_250918.jpg
Lean CHI with spread vs. DAL amid Williams’ growth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published September 18, 2025 11:27 AM

Tucker Kraft blows by his mid-range TE1 competition, Juwan Johnson keeps commanding targets for the Saints, and Kyle Pitts says maybe, just maybe, this time it counts.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 3 Tight Ends

1Trey McBrideARIat SF
2Brock BowersLVat WAS
3Tyler WarrenINDat TEN
4Tucker KraftGBat CLE
5Sam LaPortaDETat BAL
6Travis KelceKCat NYG
7Juwan JohnsonNOat SEA
8Jake FergusonDALat CHI
9Harold Fannin CLEvs. GB
10T.J. HockensonMINvs. CIN
11David NjokuCLEvs. GB
12Zach ErtzWASvs. LV
13Mark AndrewsBALvs. DET
14Kyle Pitts ATLat CAR
15Evan EngramDENat LAC
16Dalton KincaidBUFvs. MIA
17Hunter HenryNEvs. PIT
18Brenton StrangeJACvs. HOU
19Chig OkonkwoTENvs. IND
20Jonnu SmithPITat NE
21Pat FreiermuthPITat NE
22Ja’Tavion SandersCARvs. ATL
23Colston LovelandCHIvs. DAL
24Cade OttonTBvs. NYJ
25Jake TongesSFvs. ARI
26Dalton SchultzHOUat JAC
27Noah FantCINat MIN
28Michael MayerLVat WAS
29Mike GesickiCINat MIN
30Theo JohnsonNYGvs. KC
31Cole KmetCHIvs. DAL
32AJ BarnerSEAvs. NO
33Noah GrayKCat NYG
34Tyler HigbeeLARat PHI
35Tyler ConklinLACvs DEN
36Mason TaylorNYJat TB

TE Notes: Brock Bowers (knee) didn’t appear particularly close to full health against the Chargers. If there’s good news, it’s that he avoided further injury. There’s already a lot to worry about through two weeks. Bowers doesn’t seem to be a real concern. … There’s a canyon developing behind Bowers, Trey McBride, and everyone else. First into the void is sensational Colts rookie Tyler Warren, who is the TE4 by average PPR points. He’s gone at least 4/76 through each of his first two NFL contests. Defenses will adjust, and Warren will have weeks where there just isn’t enough volume in the Colts’ crowded skill corps, but his top-five case is already looking bulletproof. That’s if he plays through his toe injury this week. … With the real George Kittle on injured reserve, “Baby Kittle” Tucker Kraft is doing all he can to carry the torch. Volume floor is always a concern in Green Bay, but Kraft’s has likely been shored up by Jayden Reed’s (collarbone) injury. … It’s been two games, but Juwan Johnson is commanding more consistent targets under new play-caller Kellen Moore. With precisely zero reason to expect this offense to open things up, this could very much be for real.

Sam LaPorta and T.J. Hockenson have been major tight end disappointments thus far. For LaPorta, it’s easy to trust spiked weeks, if not necessarily consistent volume, will come. It’s a tough break he didn’t spike in last Sunday’s 52-point outburst, so is life in a crowded, elite offense. Hockenson, however … he doesn’t look great. His box scores are worse. His quarterback is now … Carson Wentz. You may remember, Wentz is for whatever reason famous for targeting tight ends, but that was many teams and narratives ago. Hock is on probation until something(s) changes in this Vikings offense. … The Chiefs continue to badly need Travis Kelce. It is getting less clear if he is still physically capable of rising to the occasion. He needs to show something against a Giants defense that is getting smoked through its first two contests. … Harold Fannin Jr. leads the Browns in catches through two appearances. Fluky things happen in small sample sizes, but that’s pretty hard to do for a third-round rookie tight end. It stands to reason this is a point of emphasis that will remain so for coach Kevin Stefanski.

Jake Ferguson continues to command calorie-free volume. At some point, it’s going to produce a touchdown. … Pound for pound, Mark Andrews has been fantasy’s least-productive player who had actual preseason expectations. He did this last year, too. That’s not exactly comforting. This is an aging player who is either fading or taking too long to warm up. Isaiah Likely (foot) awaits. … Zach Ertz has the kind of short-area compiling skill-set that is typically a backup quarterback’s best friend. … I ended the summer with so many Evan Engram and Brenton Strange shares. I am beginning the fall by blocking each new number the bank examiner tries to contact me with. With Engram, the cope is he’s being slowed by his calf and back injuries. With Strange, it’s that the Jaguars have yet to play a game without a major mid-afternoon disruption (Week 1 thunderstorm, Week 2 Burrow injury). Weak sauce, I know. I am more confident in Engram popping up for a 6-7 catch outing sooner rather than later, but it’s clear the floor I was expecting just isn’t there.

Week 3 Kickers

1Brandon AubreyDALat CHI
2Tyler LoopBALvs. DET
3Brandon McManusGBat CLE
4Chase McLaughlinTBvs. NYJ
5Jake BatesDETat BAL
6Matt PraterBUFvs. MIA
7Cameron DickerLACvs. DEN
8Ka’imi FairbairnHOUat JAC
9Harrison ButkerKCat NYG
10Cam LittleJACvs. HOU
11Chris BoswellPITat NE
12Wil LutzDENat LAC
13Parker RomoATLat CAR
14Spencer ShraderINDat TEN
15Daniel CarlsonLVat WAS
16Jason MyersSEAvs. NO
17Jake ElliottPHIvs. LAR
18Chad RylandARIat SF
19Evan McPhersonCINat MIN
20Will ReichardMINvs. CIN
21Joshua KartyLARat PHI
22Eddy PineiroSFvs. ARI
23Matt GayWASvs. LV
24Cairo SantosCHIvs. DAL
25Riley PattersonMIAat BUF
26Andy BorregalesNEvs. PIT
27Graham GanoNYGvs. KC
28Nick FolkNYJat TB
29Blake GrupeNOat SEA
30Ryan FitzgeraldCARvs. ATL
31Joey SlyeTENvs. IND
32Andre SzmytCLEvs. GB

Week 3 Defense/Special Teams

1Green Bay Packersat CLE
2Seattle Seahawksvs. NO
3Tampa Bay Buccaneersvs. NYJ
4Atlanta Falconsat CAR
5Buffalo Billsvs. MIA
6Kansas City Chiefsat NYG
7Minnesota Vikingsvs. CIN
8Los Angeles Chargersvs. DEN
9Indianapolis Coltsat TEN
10Houston Texansat JAC
11Denver Broncosat LAC
12Jacksonville Jaguarsvs. HOU
13San Francisco 49ersvs. ARI
14New England Patriotsvs. PIT
15Cincinnati Bengalsat MIN
16Pittsburgh Steelersat NE
17Las Vegas Raidersat WAS
18Washington Commandersvs. LV
19Dallas Cowboysat CHI
20Arizona Cardinalsat SF
21Baltimore Ravensvs. DET
22Philadelphia Eaglesvs. LAR
23New York Jetsat TB
24Los Angeles Ramsat PHI
25Detroit Lionsat BAL
26Tennessee Titansvs. IND
27New York Giantsvs. KC
28Chicago Bearsvs. DAL
29Carolina Panthersvs. ATL
30New Orleans Saintsat SEA
31Cleveland Brownsvs. GB
32Miami Dolphinsat BUF