2025 Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Tucker Kraft blows by his mid-range TE1 competition, Juwan Johnson keeps commanding targets for the Saints, and Kyle Pitts says maybe, just maybe, this time it counts.
Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver
Week 3 Tight Ends
|1
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|at SF
|2
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|at WAS
|3
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|at TEN
|4
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|at CLE
|5
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|at BAL
|6
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|at NYG
|7
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|at SEA
|8
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|at CHI
|9
|Harold Fannin
|CLE
|vs. GB
|10
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|vs. CIN
|11
|David Njoku
|CLE
|vs. GB
|12
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|vs. LV
|13
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|vs. DET
|14
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|at CAR
|15
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|at LAC
|16
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|vs. MIA
|17
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|vs. PIT
|18
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|vs. HOU
|19
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|vs. IND
|20
|Jonnu Smith
|PIT
|at NE
|21
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|at NE
|22
|Ja’Tavion Sanders
|CAR
|vs. ATL
|23
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|vs. DAL
|24
|Cade Otton
|TB
|vs. NYJ
|25
|Jake Tonges
|SF
|vs. ARI
|26
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|at JAC
|27
|Noah Fant
|CIN
|at MIN
|28
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|at WAS
|29
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|at MIN
|30
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|vs. KC
|31
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|vs. DAL
|32
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|vs. NO
|33
|Noah Gray
|KC
|at NYG
|34
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|at PHI
|35
|Tyler Conklin
|LAC
|vs DEN
|36
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|at TB
TE Notes: Brock Bowers (knee) didn’t appear particularly close to full health against the Chargers. If there’s good news, it’s that he avoided further injury. There’s already a lot to worry about through two weeks. Bowers doesn’t seem to be a real concern. … There’s a canyon developing behind Bowers, Trey McBride, and everyone else. First into the void is sensational Colts rookie Tyler Warren, who is the TE4 by average PPR points. He’s gone at least 4/76 through each of his first two NFL contests. Defenses will adjust, and Warren will have weeks where there just isn’t enough volume in the Colts’ crowded skill corps, but his top-five case is already looking bulletproof. That’s if he plays through his toe injury this week. … With the real George Kittle on injured reserve, “Baby Kittle” Tucker Kraft is doing all he can to carry the torch. Volume floor is always a concern in Green Bay, but Kraft’s has likely been shored up by Jayden Reed’s (collarbone) injury. … It’s been two games, but Juwan Johnson is commanding more consistent targets under new play-caller Kellen Moore. With precisely zero reason to expect this offense to open things up, this could very much be for real.
Sam LaPorta and T.J. Hockenson have been major tight end disappointments thus far. For LaPorta, it’s easy to trust spiked weeks, if not necessarily consistent volume, will come. It’s a tough break he didn’t spike in last Sunday’s 52-point outburst, so is life in a crowded, elite offense. Hockenson, however … he doesn’t look great. His box scores are worse. His quarterback is now … Carson Wentz. You may remember, Wentz is for whatever reason famous for targeting tight ends, but that was many teams and narratives ago. Hock is on probation until something(s) changes in this Vikings offense. … The Chiefs continue to badly need Travis Kelce. It is getting less clear if he is still physically capable of rising to the occasion. He needs to show something against a Giants defense that is getting smoked through its first two contests. … Harold Fannin Jr. leads the Browns in catches through two appearances. Fluky things happen in small sample sizes, but that’s pretty hard to do for a third-round rookie tight end. It stands to reason this is a point of emphasis that will remain so for coach Kevin Stefanski.
Jake Ferguson continues to command calorie-free volume. At some point, it’s going to produce a touchdown. … Pound for pound, Mark Andrews has been fantasy’s least-productive player who had actual preseason expectations. He did this last year, too. That’s not exactly comforting. This is an aging player who is either fading or taking too long to warm up. Isaiah Likely (foot) awaits. … Zach Ertz has the kind of short-area compiling skill-set that is typically a backup quarterback’s best friend. … I ended the summer with so many Evan Engram and Brenton Strange shares. I am beginning the fall by blocking each new number the bank examiner tries to contact me with. With Engram, the cope is he’s being slowed by his calf and back injuries. With Strange, it’s that the Jaguars have yet to play a game without a major mid-afternoon disruption (Week 1 thunderstorm, Week 2 Burrow injury). Weak sauce, I know. I am more confident in Engram popping up for a 6-7 catch outing sooner rather than later, but it’s clear the floor I was expecting just isn’t there.
Week 3 Kickers
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|at CHI
|2
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|vs. DET
|3
|Brandon McManus
|GB
|at CLE
|4
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|vs. NYJ
|5
|Jake Bates
|DET
|at BAL
|6
|Matt Prater
|BUF
|vs. MIA
|7
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|vs. DEN
|8
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|at JAC
|9
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|at NYG
|10
|Cam Little
|JAC
|vs. HOU
|11
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|at NE
|12
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|at LAC
|13
|Parker Romo
|ATL
|at CAR
|14
|Spencer Shrader
|IND
|at TEN
|15
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|at WAS
|16
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|vs. NO
|17
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|vs. LAR
|18
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|at SF
|19
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|at MIN
|20
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|vs. CIN
|21
|Joshua Karty
|LAR
|at PHI
|22
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|vs. ARI
|23
|Matt Gay
|WAS
|vs. LV
|24
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|vs. DAL
|25
|Riley Patterson
|MIA
|at BUF
|26
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|vs. PIT
|27
|Graham Gano
|NYG
|vs. KC
|28
|Nick Folk
|NYJ
|at TB
|29
|Blake Grupe
|NO
|at SEA
|30
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|vs. ATL
|31
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|vs. IND
|32
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|vs. GB
Week 3 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|Green Bay Packers
|at CLE
|2
|Seattle Seahawks
|vs. NO
|3
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|vs. NYJ
|4
|Atlanta Falcons
|at CAR
|5
|Buffalo Bills
|vs. MIA
|6
|Kansas City Chiefs
|at NYG
|7
|Minnesota Vikings
|vs. CIN
|8
|Los Angeles Chargers
|vs. DEN
|9
|Indianapolis Colts
|at TEN
|10
|Houston Texans
|at JAC
|11
|Denver Broncos
|at LAC
|12
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|vs. HOU
|13
|San Francisco 49ers
|vs. ARI
|14
|New England Patriots
|vs. PIT
|15
|Cincinnati Bengals
|at MIN
|16
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|at NE
|17
|Las Vegas Raiders
|at WAS
|18
|Washington Commanders
|vs. LV
|19
|Dallas Cowboys
|at CHI
|20
|Arizona Cardinals
|at SF
|21
|Baltimore Ravens
|vs. DET
|22
|Philadelphia Eagles
|vs. LAR
|23
|New York Jets
|at TB
|24
|Los Angeles Rams
|at PHI
|25
|Detroit Lions
|at BAL
|26
|Tennessee Titans
|vs. IND
|27
|New York Giants
|vs. KC
|28
|Chicago Bears
|vs. DAL
|29
|Carolina Panthers
|vs. ATL
|30
|New Orleans Saints
|at SEA
|31
|Cleveland Browns
|vs. GB
|32
|Miami Dolphins
|at BUF