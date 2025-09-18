2025 Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Tucker Kraft blows by his mid-range TE1 competition, Juwan Johnson keeps commanding targets for the Saints, and Kyle Pitts says maybe, just maybe, this time it counts.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 3 Tight Ends

1 Trey McBride ARI at SF 2 Brock Bowers LV at WAS 3 Tyler Warren IND at TEN 4 Tucker Kraft GB at CLE 5 Sam LaPorta DET at BAL 6 Travis Kelce KC at NYG 7 Juwan Johnson NO at SEA 8 Jake Ferguson DAL at CHI 9 Harold Fannin CLE vs. GB 10 T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. CIN 11 David Njoku CLE vs. GB 12 Zach Ertz WAS vs. LV 13 Mark Andrews BAL vs. DET 14 Kyle Pitts ATL at CAR 15 Evan Engram DEN at LAC 16 Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. MIA 17 Hunter Henry NE vs. PIT 18 Brenton Strange JAC vs. HOU 19 Chig Okonkwo TEN vs. IND 20 Jonnu Smith PIT at NE 21 Pat Freiermuth PIT at NE 22 Ja’Tavion Sanders CAR vs. ATL 23 Colston Loveland CHI vs. DAL 24 Cade Otton TB vs. NYJ 25 Jake Tonges SF vs. ARI 26 Dalton Schultz HOU at JAC 27 Noah Fant CIN at MIN 28 Michael Mayer LV at WAS 29 Mike Gesicki CIN at MIN 30 Theo Johnson NYG vs. KC 31 Cole Kmet CHI vs. DAL 32 AJ Barner SEA vs. NO 33 Noah Gray KC at NYG 34 Tyler Higbee LAR at PHI 35 Tyler Conklin LAC vs DEN 36 Mason Taylor NYJ at TB

TE Notes: Brock Bowers (knee) didn’t appear particularly close to full health against the Chargers. If there’s good news, it’s that he avoided further injury. There’s already a lot to worry about through two weeks. Bowers doesn’t seem to be a real concern. … There’s a canyon developing behind Bowers, Trey McBride, and everyone else. First into the void is sensational Colts rookie Tyler Warren, who is the TE4 by average PPR points. He’s gone at least 4/76 through each of his first two NFL contests. Defenses will adjust, and Warren will have weeks where there just isn’t enough volume in the Colts’ crowded skill corps, but his top-five case is already looking bulletproof. That’s if he plays through his toe injury this week. … With the real George Kittle on injured reserve, “Baby Kittle” Tucker Kraft is doing all he can to carry the torch. Volume floor is always a concern in Green Bay, but Kraft’s has likely been shored up by Jayden Reed’s (collarbone) injury. … It’s been two games, but Juwan Johnson is commanding more consistent targets under new play-caller Kellen Moore. With precisely zero reason to expect this offense to open things up, this could very much be for real.

Sam LaPorta and T.J. Hockenson have been major tight end disappointments thus far. For LaPorta, it’s easy to trust spiked weeks, if not necessarily consistent volume, will come. It’s a tough break he didn’t spike in last Sunday’s 52-point outburst, so is life in a crowded, elite offense. Hockenson, however … he doesn’t look great. His box scores are worse. His quarterback is now … Carson Wentz. You may remember, Wentz is for whatever reason famous for targeting tight ends, but that was many teams and narratives ago. Hock is on probation until something(s) changes in this Vikings offense. … The Chiefs continue to badly need Travis Kelce. It is getting less clear if he is still physically capable of rising to the occasion. He needs to show something against a Giants defense that is getting smoked through its first two contests. … Harold Fannin Jr. leads the Browns in catches through two appearances. Fluky things happen in small sample sizes, but that’s pretty hard to do for a third-round rookie tight end. It stands to reason this is a point of emphasis that will remain so for coach Kevin Stefanski.

Jake Ferguson continues to command calorie-free volume. At some point, it’s going to produce a touchdown. … Pound for pound, Mark Andrews has been fantasy’s least-productive player who had actual preseason expectations. He did this last year, too. That’s not exactly comforting. This is an aging player who is either fading or taking too long to warm up. Isaiah Likely (foot) awaits. … Zach Ertz has the kind of short-area compiling skill-set that is typically a backup quarterback’s best friend. … I ended the summer with so many Evan Engram and Brenton Strange shares. I am beginning the fall by blocking each new number the bank examiner tries to contact me with. With Engram, the cope is he’s being slowed by his calf and back injuries. With Strange, it’s that the Jaguars have yet to play a game without a major mid-afternoon disruption (Week 1 thunderstorm, Week 2 Burrow injury). Weak sauce, I know. I am more confident in Engram popping up for a 6-7 catch outing sooner rather than later, but it’s clear the floor I was expecting just isn’t there.

Week 3 Kickers

1 Brandon Aubrey DAL at CHI 2 Tyler Loop BAL vs. DET 3 Brandon McManus GB at CLE 4 Chase McLaughlin TB vs. NYJ 5 Jake Bates DET at BAL 6 Matt Prater BUF vs. MIA 7 Cameron Dicker LAC vs. DEN 8 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU at JAC 9 Harrison Butker KC at NYG 10 Cam Little JAC vs. HOU 11 Chris Boswell PIT at NE 12 Wil Lutz DEN at LAC 13 Parker Romo ATL at CAR 14 Spencer Shrader IND at TEN 15 Daniel Carlson LV at WAS 16 Jason Myers SEA vs. NO 17 Jake Elliott PHI vs. LAR 18 Chad Ryland ARI at SF 19 Evan McPherson CIN at MIN 20 Will Reichard MIN vs. CIN 21 Joshua Karty LAR at PHI 22 Eddy Pineiro SF vs. ARI 23 Matt Gay WAS vs. LV 24 Cairo Santos CHI vs. DAL 25 Riley Patterson MIA at BUF 26 Andy Borregales NE vs. PIT 27 Graham Gano NYG vs. KC 28 Nick Folk NYJ at TB 29 Blake Grupe NO at SEA 30 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR vs. ATL 31 Joey Slye TEN vs. IND 32 Andre Szmyt CLE vs. GB

Week 3 Defense/Special Teams