Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 10: Major injuries to Jayden Daniels, Tucker Kraft; update on Puka Nacua

Staying up to date on NFL injury news is of the utmost importance for fantasy football success. The article below tracks all fantasy-relevant players currently listed on their team’s injury report, and provides fantasy managers with actionable recommendations as new information rolls in.

Check back for updates from Tuesday through Saturday.

**UPDATED AS OF TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4TH AT 12 PM ET**

🏈 AFC East

◆ Buffalo Bills

Joshua Palmer - WR (knee/ankle)

Palmer injured his ankle and knee early in the second quarter of the team’s Week 6 loss to the Falcons. He did not return to the game and was labeled as “week-to-week” by head coach Sean McDermott. He did not play in Week 8 or 9.

Fantasy Impact: Look for Tyrell Shavers to see additional run, likely not enough to warrant fantasy consideration.

◆ Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill - WR (knee)

Hill suffered a dislocated knee in the team’s Week 4 win over the Jets. His season is over.

Fantasy Impact: Hill’s absence likely places additional emphasis on the short-to-intermediate areas of the field, increasing the expected target volume for De’Von Achane, Darren Waller, and Jaylen Waddle. Malik Washington is likely to step into a secondary role and could see his aDOT improve, making him a sneaky potential FLEX option for the remainder of the season. Waddle returned a 6-110-1 line on nine targets in his first game without Hill in Week 5, making him a weekly WR2 option for the remainder of the season.

Darren Waller - TE (pectoral)

Waller managed just 28% of the team’s offensive snaps before departing with a pectoral injury in Week 7. He was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Fantasy Impact: Waller’s absence leaves additional snaps available for Tanner Conner, although he is unlikely to warrant fantasy consideration in a difficult matchup.

Ollie Gordon - RB (ankle)

Gordon picked up an ankle injury in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

Fantasy Impact: Gordon was labeled “day-to-day” by head coach Mike McDaniel on Friday, meaning it is possible he doesn’t miss any game time with the injury as the team comes off a mini-bye after playing on Thursday. An absence could force the team to utilize Jaylen Warren in the change of pace role behind starter De’Von Achane when the Dolphins host the Bills in Week 10.

◆ New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson - RB (knee)

Stevenson appeared on Wednesday‘s injury report as a non-participant and missed the team’s Week 9 win over the Falcons.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson started in Stevenson’s stead, though fellow backup running back Terrell Jennings scored the team’s lone rushing score against the Falcons. The Patriots are reportedly targeting a running back via the trade market ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Should the front office acquire one, it could hurt both players’ projections

Kayshon Boutte - WR (hamstring)

Boutte announced the injury on his personal discord server Monday and was subsequently labeled as “day-to-day” by head coach Mike Vrabel.

Fantasy Impact: We never like to see hamstring injuries to wide receivers, although this one appears to be on the more mild side. Even so, fantasy managers will want to track Boutte’s practice status throughout the week ahead of a road matchup with the 6-2 Buccaneers. An absence would open up additional reps for rookie Kyle Williams on the perimeter.

◆ New York Jets

Garrett Wilson - WR (knee)

Wilson hyperextended his knee in the team’s Week 6 loss to the Broncos. He is expected to miss “a couple weeks” and was ruled out for Week 7. Head coach Aaron Glenn said he was “hopeful” Wilson will play in Week 8, but followed up the comment by insisting his availability remains up to team doctors, and Wilson remains sidelined. He did not play against the Bengals. The team’s Week 9 bye should afford Wilson the time to return to the field in Week 10 against the Browns.

Fantasy Impact: Wilson’s absence appears to be nearing an end as head coach Aaron Glenn stated Monday that the veteran alpha would practice this week. Fantasy managers patiently await the return of their WR1.

Braelon Allen - RB (knee)

Allen suffered a “pretty serious” knee injury on a kickoff return in the second quarter of the team’s Week 4 loss to the Dolphins. He is out indefinitely.

Fantasy Impact: Allen has been a significant contributor in the red zone this season. His absence substantially boosts Breece Hall‘s upside, who is now a locked-in RB1 in Week 5 against the Cowboys. Backup running back Isaiah Davis can be stashed in 12-team leagues as a high-upside contingency option. Hall gained a season-high 155 yards from scrimmage on 18 opportunities in his first game without Allen in Week 5.

Tyrod Taylor - QB (knee)

Taylor was added to the injury report with a knee injury on Wednesday before being ruled out for Week 8.

Fantasy Impact: This injury is worth watching. The absence forces the team to turn back to Justin Fields under center after the veteran was benched at half a week ago. Head coach Aaron Glenn was noncommittal when discussing who would be the starter out of the team’s Week 9 bye.

Josh Reynolds - WR (hip)

Reynolds was added to the injury report Friday as a ‘DNP’ and was subsequently ruled out for Week 8.

Fantasy Impact: Reynolds’ absence is not necessarily noteworthy for his own fantasy value as much as it leaves the potential for Garrett Wilson and Mason Taylor to see additional targets when the team returns from their Week 9 bye.

🏈 AFC North

◆ Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens find themselves healthy as they make a push for the playoffs in the second half of the season.

◆ Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow - QB (toe)

Burrow suffered a Grade III turf toe injury in Week 1. He underwent successful surgery and is likely to miss the next three months.

Fantasy Impact: The Bengals signed veteran Joe Flacco on Tuesday. He started in Week 6 and immediately stabilized the offense as a whole.

Mike Gesicki - TE (pectoral)

Gesicki was placed on injured reserve after suffering a pectoral injury in Week 6. He will miss at least four games.

Fantasy Impact: Fellow tight end Tanner Hudson also departed the team’s Week 6 loss with a concussion and Drew Sample is dealing with a knee injury. Hudson was limited at Week 8’s Wednesday practice. Noah Fant is TE1-viable for as long as he remains the Bengals’ lone, healthy tight end.

Samaje Perine - RB (ankle)

Perine was labeled “week-to-week” with a high-ankle sprain.

Fantasy Impact: The Cincinnati backfield has been less than stellar from a fantasy perspective in 2025, although starter Chase Brown saw a ridiculous 96% snap rate after Perine departed in Week 9. Rookie Tahj Brooks is on hand to soak up change of pace duties for as long as Perine remains sidelined.

◆ Cleveland Browns

Cedric Tillman - WR (hamstring)

The Browns’ No. 2 wide receiver strained his hamstring in Week 4. He was placed on injured reserve shortly thereafter and will miss at least four games. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said he expects Tillman to return following the team’s Week 9 bye. The team designated him to return on Monday.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel relied upon tight ends, David Njoku (nine targets) and Harold Fannin (four targets), and wide receiver Isaiah Bond (six targets) in his first career start. Running back Quinshon Judkins and the tight ends remain the cleanest fantasy bets moving forward, though Njoku is nursing a knee injury.

Quinshon Judkins - RB (shoulder)

Judkins suffered an AC joint sprain in Week 8 and is considered “day-to-day.” He is on bye in Week 9, though his Week 10 availability remains unknown. Judkins was seen practicing Monday and appears to have avoided a significant injury,

Fantasy Impact: Veteran running back Jerome Ford is a trade candidate, making fellow rookie running back Dylan Sampson a smart bench stash through the Browns’ Week 9 bye.

◆ Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers remain relatively healthy ahead of a Week 10 showdown with the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

🏈 AFC South

◆ Houston Texans

Joe Mixon - RB (foot)

Mixon was placed on the Non-Football Injury list ahead of Week 1 and is eligible to be activated in Week 5. The team stated that the veteran back is “making progress” and will be re-evaluated in a few weeks.

Fantasy Impact: Veteran Nick Chubb is now in a game script-dependent rushing role, while rookie Woody Marks plays on passing downs and in trailing game scripts. The team kept Marks on the field, in scoring position, late in their Week 7 loss to the Seahawks, notably involving Marks on three straight plays that culminated in a receiving touchdown.

Cade Stover - TE (foot)

The Texans placed Stove on injured reserve before Week 2.

Fantasy Impact: Stover will miss at least four games. His absence should add one or two targets to tight end Dalton Schultz‘s weekly workload. The uptick is not enough to make Schultz a reliable TE1.

C.J. Stroud - QB (concussion)

Stroud left the team’s Week 9 loss to the Broncos with a concussion and was placed in the league’s protocol.

Fantasy Impact: Backup Davis Mills completed 17-of-30 passes for 137 yards in relief, peppering the short areas of the field to wide receiver Nico Collins and tight end Dalton Schultz. The fantasy value of the primary skill position players in Houston takes a significant hit should Stroud sit in Week 10 against the Jaguars.

◆ Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson - QB (eye)

Richardson suffered a “freak accident” ahead of Week 6 in which an elastic band snapped a piece of metal hit him in the eye, fracturing his orbital bone. He was placed on injured reserve.

Fantasy Impact: Richardson has been off the fantasy radar all season with Daniel Jones’ career reemergence. Backup quarterback Riley Leonard can be stashed in superflex leagues, if need be.

◆ Jacksonville Jaguars

Brenton Strange - TE (hip)

Strange was unable to finish the team’s Week 5 game against the Chiefs due to a hip injury. The team placed him on injured reserve the very next day. He will be eligible to return in Week 11.

Fantasy Impact: Strange currently stands as fantasy’s TE20 in PPR scoring, but his 15.3% team target share ties for second among Jaguars pass catchers. Journeyman Hunter Long stepped into the primary pass-catching role following Strange’s departure, but he is unlikely to become a viable starter. Fantasy managers should expect the Jaguars’ established wide receivers and running backs to compete for chunks of Strange’s vacated target share.

Dyami Brown - WR (concussion)

Brown was removed from the team’s Week 9 win over the Raiders to be evaluated for a concussion.

Fantasy Impact: Parker Washington saw a team-high nine targets in the overtime win over the Raiders and stands to benefit the most from a potential absence from Brown considering the continued struggles of quarterback Trevor Lawrence to connect with alpha wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

◆ Tennessee Titans

Calvin Ridley - WR (hamstring)

Ridley strained his hamstring in Week 6 and has been unable to suit up on game day since then. He did not play in Week 9.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie wide receivers Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike and rookie tight end Gunnar Helm benefited the most in Ridley’s absence, although a Week 10 bye could afford the veteran alpha enough time to return to the field when the team hosts the Texans in Week 11.

🏈 AFC West

◆ Denver Broncos

Marvin Mims - WR (concussion)

Mims was sidelined in Week 9 with the concussion and was listed as a “DNP” on the team’s estimated practice report Monday.

Fantasy Impact: It could be difficult for Mims to clear concussion protocol before the team’s Thursday Night Football meeting with the Raiders. Troy Franklin saw the biggest boost in snap rate and route participation against the Texans, drawing a team-high 10 targets in the win.

◆ Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco - RB (knee)

Pacheco is considered “week-to-week” after spraining his MCL in Week 8 against the Commanders.

Fantasy Impact: Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt operated as the early-down rusher and goal-line back in Pacheco’s absence, finding paint for the fifth time this season against the Bills. The team’s Week 10 bye could afford Pacheco enough time to return when they take the field against the Broncos in Week 11, but fantasy managers can continue to ride Hunt should Pacheco’s absence extend through the bye.

◆ Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders find themselves healthy as the prepare to face the Broncos on Thursday Night Football in Week 10.

◆ Los Angeles Chargers

Najee Harris - RB (Achilles)

Harris ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left leg during the Chargers’ Week 3 win over the Broncos. His season is done.

Omarion Hampton - RB (ankle)

Hampton was placed on injured reserve this week after suffering an ankle injury in the team’s Week 5 loss to the Commanders. He will miss the next four games, at minimum. Recent reports indicate he was still in a walking boot following the team’s Week 8 win over the Vikings and will not have his practice window opened until after the team’s Week 12 bye.

Fantasy Impact: Running back Kimani Vidal continues to operate as the team’s clear lead back after handling a 64% snap rate or higher in all four games following Hampton’s injury. That said, season-ending injuries to both tackles has influenced the team’s ability to consistently run the football, resulting in sporadic fantasy production from Vidal.

Hassan Haskins - RB (hamstring)

Haskins has been ruled out for the Chargers’ Week 8 Thursday Night Football game against the Vikings. He remained sidelined in Week 9.

Fantasy Impact: Kimani Vidal should handle a featured, three-down role once again. He is an RB2 for as long as Hampton remains sidelined.

🏈 NFC East

◆ Dallas Cowboys

Miles Sanders - RB (ankle/knee)

Sanders was injured in Week 4 and did not play in Week 5. He was ruled out for Week 6 before being placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: Veteran Javonte Williams continues to operate in a near workhorse role. Jaydon Blue should still be stashed on benches after faring well in pass-protection in limited action.

◆ New York Giants

Malik Nabers - WR (knee)

Nabers suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Week 4 win over the Chargers and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.

Fantasy Impact: The injury could not have come at a worse time for the Giants after they moved to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart under center. Nabers’ absence will make it difficult to consistently move the football, lowering the upside of all remaining healthy players. Nabers makes for a solid trade target for dynasty managers looking to rebuild this season.

Cam Skattebo - RB (ankle)

Skattebo suffered a gruesome dislocated ankle in the team’s Week 8 loss to the Eagles, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: The backfield in New York should revert to a timeshare headed by veteran Tyrone Tracy in Skattebo’s absence. Devin Singletary remains on hand for change-of-pace duties. Treat Tracy as a low-end RB2 for the remainder of the season.

Daniel Bellinger - TE (neck)

Bellinger did not play in Week 9 against the 49ers.

Fantasy Impact: Bellinger remained limited by this injury last week and was ultimately forced from play against the Eagles. Theo Johnson continues to operate as a near every-down tight end for the Giants, although his fantasy upside is generally capped outside of a robust red zone role. Treat Johnson as a touchdown-dependent TE2 moving forward.

◆ Philadelphia Eagles

A.J. Brown - WR (hamstring)

Brown did not practice on Wednesday and was ruled out for Week 8 against the Giants. The team’s Week 9 bye could afford Brown the requisite time to return to action the next time the Eagles take the field.

Fantasy Impact: Brown dealt with a hamstring injury earlier this year. DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert should handle a significant workload and Jahan Dotson warrants FLEX consideration in his absence.

Saquon Barkley - WR (groin)

Barkley failed to finish the team’s Week 8 win over the Giants with a groin injury. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the team does not believe it to be a serious injury.

Fantasy Impact: The team’s Week 9 bye could afford the veteran back enough time to not miss any action, assuming he does not experience any setbacks. Eagles No. 2 running back Tank Bigsby would likely start in his stead, while No. 3 running back Will Shipley handles passing down work.

◆ Washington Commanders

Noah Brown - WR (groin, knee)

Brown was placed on injured reserve in Week 7.

Fantasy Impact: Wide receivers Jaylin Lane, Luke McCaffrey and Chris Moore are splitting the vacated role, making them difficult to trust as re-draft FLEX options. McCaffrey’s 2.84 yards per route run notably lead the team by 1.05. His exceptional per-play efficiency could earn him more work as the season progresses.

Jayden Daniels - QB (elbow)

Daniels suffered an elbow injury to his non-throwing arm in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Seahawks. The team said there is no timetable for his return, but the second-year quarterback could have avoided a season-ending injury after X-rays revealed he avoided a fracture.

Fantasy Impact: Marcus Mariota will start for the Commanders for the foreseeable future, slightly denting the fantasy upside of all primary skill position players in the process. Fantasy managers in a bid could do worse than taking a flier on Mariota considering his rushing upside.

Terry McLaurin - WR (quad)

McLaurin aggravated his quad injury in Week 8. He did not play in Week 9 against the Seahawks.

Fantasy Impact: Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end Zach Ertz and, to some degree, running back Jeremy McNichols have proven themselves as the most reliable remaining pass catchers.

🏈 NFC North

◆ Chicago Bears

Cole Kmet - TE (back)

Kmet departed the team’s Week 7 win over the Saints and did not return. He was sidelined on Wednesday before being ruled out on Friday. He returned to action in Week 9 but took a backseat to rookie Colston Loveland, the latter of whom appears to have usurped Kmet in the pecking order in Chicago.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie tight end Colston Loveland erupted for a 6-118-2 receiving line against the Bengals, including the game-winning, 58-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Lovelend appears to be the tight end to own in fantasy out of Chicago moving forward.

Luther Burden - WR (concussion)

Burden missed the team’s Week 9 win over the Bengals with a concussion but should return to face the Giants in Week 10.

Fantasy Impact: Burden appears likely to return to his modest role against the Giants.

D’Andre Swift - RB (groin)

Swift missed the team’s Week 9 win over the Bengals with a groin issue he has been managing for over three weeks.

Fantasy Impact: It was rookie Kyle Monangai that stepped into a featured role in the backfield in Week 9 with Roschon Johnson also out. Monangai vaults into RB2 status for as long as Swift remains sidelined.

◆ Detroit Lions

The Lions remain relatively healthy through nine weeks.

◆ Green Bay Packers

Jayden Reed - WR (collarbone/foot)

Reed fractured his collarbone in the Packers’ Week 2 game against the Commanders and was already playing through a Jones fracture in his foot. When news of the expected collarbone surgery broke, the Packers were reportedly hoping to get Reed back in November. Reed then revealed that he underwent surgery to correct his Jones fracture as well. It is unknown whether this will extend his recovery timeline.

Fantasy Impact: Reed can be stashed in injured reserve spots, but he does not need to be held in leagues without them.

Matthew Golden - WR (shoulder)

Golden was labeled as “day-to-day” by head coach Matt LaFleur Monday.

Fantasy Impact: Golden has yet to take on a featured role in the Green Bay offense, a role that only lessened with the return of Christian Watson in Week 8. Fantasy managers can send the rookie to the bench in the immediate future.

Tucker Kraft - TE (knee)

Kraft suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Panthers.

Fantasy Impact: Kraft’s breakout season comes to an end prematurely after the untimely knee injury. Luke Musgrave should be rostered in all formats as he likely enters a featured role for the Packers.

◆ Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Jones - QB (shoulder)

Jones reportedly suffered an AC joint sprain in the team’s Week 9 win over the Lions.

Fantasy Impact: Jones indicated an intent to play in Week 10 although fantasy managers will want to track his practice status this week ahead of a meeting with the Ravens. An absence would once again thrust Jordan Mason into a featured role.

Carson Wentz - QB (shoulder)

Wentz will undergo season-ending surgery after playing through a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum.

Fantasy Impact: Second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy is the starter in Minnesota moving forward.

🏈 NFC South

◆ Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons returned to full health for their Week 9 loss to the Patriots.

◆ Carolina Panthers

The Panthers suddenly find themselves healthy following a Week 9 upset win over the Packers.

◆ New Orleans Saints

Kendre Miller - RB (ACL)

Miller suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Bears. His season is over.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie Devin Neal should step into the primary change-of-pace role for the Saints in Miller’s absence. Lead back Alvin Kamara saw the highest snap rate since Week 2 following Miller’s departure and could be again looking at a workhorse role moving forward.

◆ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin Jr. - WR (fibula)

Godwin did not play Week 6 through 8. The team has yet to pass an update to his status as they emerge from their Week 9 bye.

Fantasy Impact: See below.

Mike Evans - WR (collarbone, concussion)

Evans suffered a broken collarbone in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Lions. He is expected to miss “most of the season.”

Fantasy Impact: Evans managed to play just under two quarters before the injury after returning from three missed contests due to a hamstring injury. Considering the current state of the roster, rookie Emeka Egbuka is looking like a true league-winning.

Bucky Irving - RB (foot/shoulder)

Irving is considered week-to-week after injuring his foot in Week 4. He was out for Week 5 and remained sidelined this week at Wednesday’s practice. He has been ruled out for Week 8 already. The team has yet to provide an update as they emerge from their Week 9 bye.

Fantasy Impact: Rachaad White vaults into RB2 territory while Sean Tucker could push for FLEX status in a rotational rushing role. Both players should be rostered.

Jalen McMillan - WR (neck)

McMillan remains on injured reserve with a neck injury suffered in the preseason.

Fantasy Impact: The Buccaneers are reeling at wide receiver with all of McMillan, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and now Emeka Egbuka out.

🏈 NFC West

◆ Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray - QB (foot)

Murray injured his foot on a fourth-quarter fumble in Week 5. He missed the team’s Week 9 win over the Cowboys.

Fantasy Impact: Murray still doesn’t have a weekly finish greater than QB16 through five games, making him an expendable asset in one-QB leagues. Head coach Jonathan Gannon continues to insist Murray is the team’s starter when healthy, although anyone with eyes can see the team’s offense has functioned much better with Jacoby Brissett under center.

Trey Benson - RB (knee)

Benson has already undergone surgery after injuring his meniscus in Week 4. He is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks.

Fantasy Impact: It was Emari Demercado with the hot hand in Week 9, although Bam Knight remained involved. This appears to be a messy situation for fantasy purposes in the immediate future.

James Conner - RB (ankle)

Conner suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 3.

Fantasy Impact: See: Trey Benson.

◆ Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua - WR (chest)

Nacua suffered a chest injury that is labeled a fractured rib in the team’s Week 9 win over the Saints. He is scheduled to undergo further “scans” Tuesday but all signs continue to point to the veteran receiver suiting up for a key matchup with the 49ers in Week 10.

Fantasy Impact: Nacua continues to pick up various injuries but currently expect him to be on the field come Sunday.

Tutu Atwell - WR (hamstring)

The Rams placed Atwell on injured reserve Monday.

Fantasy Impact: Jordan Whittington is in line to soak up WR3 duties for a Rams offense heavily concentrated amongst Nacua, Davante Adams, and running back Kyren Williams.

◆ San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy - QB (shoulder, toe)

Purdy is considered week-to-week after suffering a setback in Week 4. He remained sidelined for the team’s Week 9 win over the Giants.

Fantasy Impact: 49ers backup quarterback Mac Jones remains a borderline QB1/2 while Purdy is sidelined. The 49ers will likely keep Purdy sidelined until he is consistently practicing in full, so as to avoid another re-injury.

Ricky Pearsall - WR (knee)

As of Week 8’s Wednesday practice, Pearsall has not yet returned to practice since suffering a PCL sprain in Week 4. He did not play in Week 9.

Fantasy Impact: Pearsall’s continued absence places the team in a precarious position after it was revealed that Jauan Jennings (ankle/ribs/shoulder) is dealing with myriad injuries, though Jennings did finish second on the team with seven targets in Week 7. He can be treated as a WR3 in Week 8 after practicing in full on Wednesday.

◆ Seattle Seahawks

Cooper Kupp - WR (heel/hamstring)

Kupp picked up a hamstring injury in practice Thursday before ultimately being held out against the Commanders.

Fantasy Impact: The hamstring injury does not appear to be serious even after it forced an absence in Week 9. Even so, hamstring injuries are never a good sign for wide receivers, meaning fantasy managers will want to track his status in practice ahead of a Week 10 meeting with the Cardinals.