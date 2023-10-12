 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_nduscpreview_231011.jpg
And In That Corner ... USC, Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams put unbeaten season on line at Notre Dame
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Dr. Diandra: 2023 Cup Series has smallest point gap heading into Round of 8
LIV Invitational Jeddah Previews
Cam Smith calls OWGR ‘obsolete'; Bryson has major idea

Top Clips

nbc_simms_tnfpreview_231012.jpg
Week 6 preview: Broncos vs. Chiefs
nbc_golf_lpga_buickshangailrd1lites_231012.jpg
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, first round
nbc_pft_superbowldiscv2_231012.jpg
Can Chiefs make it to SB without key WR weapon?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_nduscpreview_231011.jpg
And In That Corner ... USC, Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams put unbeaten season on line at Notre Dame
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Dr. Diandra: 2023 Cup Series has smallest point gap heading into Round of 8
LIV Invitational Jeddah Previews
Cam Smith calls OWGR ‘obsolete'; Bryson has major idea

Top Clips

nbc_simms_tnfpreview_231012.jpg
Week 6 preview: Broncos vs. Chiefs
nbc_golf_lpga_buickshangailrd1lites_231012.jpg
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, first round
nbc_pft_superbowldiscv2_231012.jpg
Can Chiefs make it to SB without key WR weapon?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

RotoPat’s Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings

  
Published October 12, 2023 11:13 AM
Ride Jaguars' Lawrence against Colts in Week 6
October 11, 2023 01:02 PM
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew play a game of "Keep it open or Close it out" with Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, Bills RB James Cook and several other players.

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Joe Burrow aims to begin a hot streak vs. the Seahawks, Justin Fields goes big game hunting against the Vikings, and Kirk Cousins adjusts to life without Justin Jefferson.

At running back, Tony Pollard hopes to begin regressing to the mean in Los Angeles, Raheem Mostert preps to carry the load without De’Von Achane, and Breece Hall confronts a tough matchup against the Eagles.

In the receiver ranks, Cooper Kupp primes for a smash spot in the Cardinals, A.J. Brown encounters tough Jets coverage, and Calvin Ridley looks to build off a big day in London.

Up the seam, Sam LaPorta searches for more targets in Tampa, Kyle Pitts angles to build off a strong Sunday, and Logan Thomas tries to jump-start his PPR campaign.

Looking for more fantasy football content? Rotoworld has you covered. Watch Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry weekdays at noon ET LIVE on Peacock and the Rotoworld Football Show on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays wherever you get your podcasts.