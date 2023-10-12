RotoPat’s Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Joe Burrow aims to begin a hot streak vs. the Seahawks, Justin Fields goes big game hunting against the Vikings, and Kirk Cousins adjusts to life without Justin Jefferson.

At running back, Tony Pollard hopes to begin regressing to the mean in Los Angeles, Raheem Mostert preps to carry the load without De’Von Achane, and Breece Hall confronts a tough matchup against the Eagles.

In the receiver ranks, Cooper Kupp primes for a smash spot in the Cardinals, A.J. Brown encounters tough Jets coverage, and Calvin Ridley looks to build off a big day in London.

Up the seam, Sam LaPorta searches for more targets in Tampa, Kyle Pitts angles to build off a strong Sunday, and Logan Thomas tries to jump-start his PPR campaign.

