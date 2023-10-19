 Skip navigation
Top News

RotoPat’s Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings

  
Published October 19, 2023 11:42 AM
Carolina Panthers v Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 15: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Tua Tagovailoa readies for a shootout with the Eagles, Brock Purdy attempts to bounce back in Minnesota, and Sam Howell hunts for another QB1 effort against the Giants.

At running back, D’Andre Swift searches for touchdowns vs. the Dolphins, Saquon Barkley prepares for another 20-touch outing against the Commanders, and Jahmyr Gibbs angles to return to bigger workloads.

In the receiver ranks, Amon-Ra St. Browns looks to stay sizzling in Baltimore, Brandon Aiyuk hopes to shake off his quiet Week 6 in Cleveland, and DJ Moore adjusts to life without Justin Fields.

Up the seam, Darren Waller wonders who will be at quarterback for the Giants, Kyle Pitts ponders if this is what momentum feels like, and Luke Musgrave comes off bye for the Packers.