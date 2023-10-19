RotoPat’s Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Tua Tagovailoa readies for a shootout with the Eagles, Brock Purdy attempts to bounce back in Minnesota, and Sam Howell hunts for another QB1 effort against the Giants.

At running back, D’Andre Swift searches for touchdowns vs. the Dolphins, Saquon Barkley prepares for another 20-touch outing against the Commanders, and Jahmyr Gibbs angles to return to bigger workloads.

In the receiver ranks, Amon-Ra St. Browns looks to stay sizzling in Baltimore, Brandon Aiyuk hopes to shake off his quiet Week 6 in Cleveland, and DJ Moore adjusts to life without Justin Fields.

Up the seam, Darren Waller wonders who will be at quarterback for the Giants, Kyle Pitts ponders if this is what momentum feels like, and Luke Musgrave comes off bye for the Packers.