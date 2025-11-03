Sunday Aftermath: Jayden Daniels injured again, Kraft’s torn ACL, Bears developments and more

The only good news about Jayden Daniels’ first two injuries is that they weren’t long-term. He probably won’t be so lucky the third time around. The spindly former LSU product survived his rookie season remarkably unscathed despite a college proclivity for taking massive hits. He has not only “not been so lucky” as a sophomore, he has been deeply unlucky.

The hit that felled Daniels against the Seahawks would not exactly be pleasant for a civilian to endure, but it wasn’t the type that would typically send an NFL player to injured reserve. Daniels simply planted his arm the exact wrong way with the exact wrong force and is now sidelined indefinitely.

For Daniels, there’s a chance the injury won’t be season-ending. In reality, the 3-6 Commanders’ campaign formally ended when Daniels hit the turf. The impact is even more immediate for fantasy managers. Although he is obviously a must add in two-QB and superflex formats, Marcus Mariota is not a viable single-QB replacement unless the matchup is right. You can probably do better for Week 10 against the Lions (though not Week 11 vs. the Dolphins).

Going forward in dynasty leagues, the questions we thought we had about Daniels as a rookie are suddenly more real as a sophomore. This is already Daniels’ age-25 season, one where he has now suffered three separate discrete injuries. He was durable for a year then he wasn’t. These things happen in football, but Daniels did arrive with more durability questions than most.

There’s also the matter of, where is this going if OC Kliff Kingsbury is back for 2026? His 2025 adjustments have been weak, with the Commanders falling from sixth in points per game in 2024 to 19th. Is Kingsbury really going to have the plan to get Daniels back on track? These are questions for which Daniels’ raw skill and pretenaturally calm demeanor could quickly have the answers for next season. But the fact they are now even being asked after his sensational rookie campaign is a reminder of just how quickly things change in a sport built on gladiatorial violence.

Five Week 9 Storylines

Tucker Kraft’s monster campaign derailed by season-ending knee issue. Coming into Week 9, Kraft seemed to be saying: Look at me … I’m the George Kittle now. Unfortunately, he now is in more ways than one. Although Kittle’s sensational career has been marred by consistent injury issues, he’s never suffered one as bad as the one Kraft must now confront. For as much time as he’s missed, Kittle has never been sidelined for more than eight games in a season (yet). Kraft will now have him beat with nine. Kittle has also never dealt with an issue as serious as torn knee ligaments. That’s a big deal for any NFL player, but especially one who is known for the work he does with the ball in his hands. Thankfully, Kraft still has youth on his side. Although this is his third year in the league, he only today turns 25. He also has time on his side. 10 months is typically enough in 2025 to be ready for the following season. Kraft will be back, likely better than ever. The same is not true for your fantasy team in arguably the worst season yet for the ever-fickle tight end position.

Matthew Golden’s poor rookie season goes further down the tubes. One player who would stand to benefit from Kraft’s loss? Golden, except he’s now been lost, too. Unlike Kraft, there is no immediate belief Golden’s injury is season-ending, but he could not finish what went on to be a tight loss vs. a far inferior Panthers team. It is literal injury to insult for a player who just can’t command looks and is already getting out-snapped by a returning Christian Watson. Rookies are always a font of second half of the season upside, but the reasons to drop Golden now outweigh those to keep him.

Brock Bowers comes roaring back to life for Raiders. This was the answer to your questions. Previously, the only game for which Bowers was largely healthy he was bafflingly made part of a tight end rotation. He still reached 100 yards. Injured since, the Raiders were either ineffective as he played hurt or unwatchable as he sat. How would things look once he was finally healthy? Like he’s the TE1 overall in a tier all by himself. Not only that, Geno Smith is suddenly no longer a bottom-five fantasy quarterback. This is an awful team going nowhere fast, one that just suffered another abysmal loss, but Bowers’ presence means everyone from Smith to Tre Tucker probably got more usable down the holiday stretch.

Kyle Monangai makes a bid for more work in the Bears’ backfield. How did Monangai’s spot start go in place of D’Andre Swift? Well, he got a game ball. He also went “Dowdle mode,” flirting with 200 yards from scrimmage. Already pushing for more work and approaching 50 percent of the Bears’ snaps before Swift’s injury, it’s possible Monangai has now smashed through the 1A wall in this two-back backfield. He is better cast for the between-the-tackles bell-cow role, with Swift always being better out in space/on the perimeter. Regardless of whether Swift is back for Week 10 against the Giants, Monangai has locked himself into FLEX spots.

Aaron Jones immediately gets injured again in Vikings’ backfield. The Vikings were transparent over the offseason: They wanted a two-back backfield. They then went out and surgically targeted their guy: Jordan Mason via trade. Mason indeed gobbled up early-season snaps even when Jones was healthy then took over the bell-cow role when Jones injured his hamstring. It didn’t work. At all. Going nowhere behind the Vikings’ awful line, Mason looked like what he was: A career backup. So it was no surprise Jones was made an every-down player after getting 10 more days to heal up following his Week 8 return. It was sadly also not a surprise when he immediately got hurt again. Although Jones’ sprained AC joint is supposedly minor, he didn’t finish the game in Detroit. Believe he plays Week 10 when you see it.

Five More Week 9 Storylines

J.J. McCarthy gives everyone a little something to talk about. McCarthy was a revelation the game’s two opening series. Then he was absent the next two quarters. Then he made several big plays to seal a divisional road win. Along the way, he took too many sacks, threw too many balls behind wideouts, and made several impressive stick-em throws. Again, something for everyone. The larger takeaway is that this is still not a fantasy safe space with McCarthy under center. Wentz-ian volume simply won’t be there for Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, et al. But Sunday did at least offer hope everyone’s ceiling will remain intact. The Ravens will be a telling Week 10 home date. Amongst the league’s worst defenses before their Week 7 bye, the Ravens looked better in Weeks 8 and 9. Time for quarterback and defense to see where they’re at.

The Bears go crazy — except for Rome Odunze. Caleb Williams was the week’s QB1. The Bears’ 47 points were their fifth most this century. Surely, Rome Odunze caught at least one pass? You know where this is going because you know where it has been. There wasn’t a Week 9 sight more painful than opening up the app and seeing 0.0 next to Odunze’s name. Although brutal, it wasn’t out of nowhere. Prior to his 7/114 effort in Week 8, Odunze hadn’t cleared 70 yards in four games, and had been held below 40 in 3-of-6. He’s just not going to be force fed the ball when mad genius head coach Ben Johnson can scheme looks to essentially any player he wants. Odunze has proven he has a WR1 ceiling, but his WR3 floor means he’s more of a low-end WR2 for rankings purposes.

Parker Washington for some reason becomes Jaguars’ WR1. Well, then again, it’s not for no reason. Travis Hunter is hurt and Brian Thomas Jr. cannot catch. So I guess actually, the Jags have no choice. That might only barely be an exaggeration. It just isn’t happening down field between Trevor Lawrence and supposed No. 1 wideout BTJ, who now has a hip injury to go along with his lingering shoulder issues. Coach Liam Coen wanted a fancy offense that did everything, but through the first half of the season, it’s now clear that’s a pipe dream. As BTJ slides further down the WR2 ranks toward the WR3 bargain bin, Washington is becoming the rare mid-season addition at wideout who could actually become an every-week fantasy starter.

Terrell Jennings steals some of TreVeyon Henderson’s thunder. Henderson dominated snaps in Rhamondre Stevenson’s absence, but when Jennings was on the field, he was getting the ball. 12 times on 17 snaps, to be exact. That’s a major bite out of Henderson’s apple, especially since Jennings was the choice at the goal line. Although it’s at least encouraging the Patriots featured Henderson when they had no choice, the brutal reality is he is not trusted in the highest-leverage spots. He will not be running away with the starting gig during Stevenson’s absence, keeping him in fantasy limbo as a low-ceiling RB3/FLEX.

Kimani Vidal keeps the door propped open for Jaret Patterson. Meanwhile, Joe Alt’s latest high-ankle sprain could be slamming the door shut on Vidal’s RB2 viability. On the road against a bottom-three team is typically when even a replacement-level player like Vidal could go nuts. Just run the ball and get home. But it was not to be as Alt departed and special teams and defensive miscues kept the game close. So close, in fact, the Chargers were only up one score late, and featured Patterson instead of Vidal on the ultimate clock-killing drive. So far it’s been two Vidal duds and two raveups during Omarion Hampton’s absence, but the real takeaway is that he is not carving out a standalone role upon Hampton’s return, which could be as early as Week 10.

QB: Justin Fields (vs. CLE), Marcus Mariota (vs. DET), Michael Penix Jr. (vs. IND in Germany), J.J. McCarthy (vs. BAL)

RB: Bhayshul Tuten, Tyjae Spears, Michael Carter, Isaiah Davis, Blake Corum, Devin Singletary, Terrell Jennings, Devin Neal

WR: Troy Franklin, Parker Washington, Alec Pierce, Tre Tucker, Malik Washington, Christian Watson, Olamide Zaccheaus

TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Dalton Schultz, Cade Otton, Colston Loveland, Juwan Johnson, Theo Johnson, Isaiah Likely, Luke Musgrave

DEF: Bills (@MIA), Browns (@NYJ), Ravens (@MIN), Jets (vs. CLE), Panthers (vs. NO)

Stats of the Week

That’s just Bears football, via Nate Tice: “The most explosive offense in the NFL so far this season? You guessed it, the Chicago Bears with a 14.1 percent explosive play rate, per TruMediaSports.”

Sam Darnold sicko mode, via Dante Koplowitz-Fleming: “Quarterbacks to do the following in a single game, Super Bowl era: 325-plus passing yards, four-plus pass TDs, three or fewer incompletions, 0 sacks taken: Sam Darnold tonight and Johnny Unitas vs the Falcons in 1967.”

Now Dante Koplowitz-Fleming is doing the Bengals: “The Bengals are the first team in the Super Bowl era to allow 500-plus total yards, 38-plus points, and have zero takeaways in consecutive games.”

14. That’s how many targets, uhh, Chase Brown drew against the Bears. That is tied for the eighth most by a running back in a game this decade.

64-62. That is Troy Franklin’s current targets advantage over Courtland Sutton. I guess, uhh, Sean Payton had to do it to ‘em.

Daniel Jones is now suddenly tied for seventh in the league in turnovers with eight.

Awards Section

Week 9 Fantasy All-Pro Team: QB Caleb Williams, RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Rico Dowdle, WR Drake London, WR Tee Higgins, WR Davante Adams, TE Brock Bowers

Week 9 All Bank Examiner Squad: QB Patrick Mahomes, RB Alvin Kamara, RB Kimani Vidal, WR Rome Odunze, WR DK Metcalf, WR Xavier Worthy, TE Evan Engram

You Know Joe Flacco Had To Do It To ‘Em Award of Week 9: Joe Flacco.

You Know Rico Dowdle Had To Do It To ‘Em Award of Week 9: Rico Dowdle.