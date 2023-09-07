 Skip navigation
RotoPat’s Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings

  
Published September 7, 2023 11:46 AM
Justin Fields looks to begin “running it back” against the Packers, Tua Tagovailoa welcomes the shootout-minded Chargers to Miami, and Anthony Richardson hosts the Jaguars in his first career start.

At running back, Bijan Robinson’s hype train finally leaves the station vs. Carolina, Josh Jacobs knocks off the rust following his summer holdout, and Rhamondre Stevenson readies for Ezekiel Elliott’s touch competition in New England.

In the receiver ranks, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle hope for a Chargers track meet, Stefon Diggs and Garrett Wilson square off on Monday Night Football, and Diontae Johnson attempts to put his shaky 2022 behind him.

Up the seam, Dallas Goedert and Darren Waller try to keep the top tight ends healthy, David Njoku prepares for year two of Deshaun Watson, and Tyler Higbee operates as the only show in town for Los Angeles.

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense