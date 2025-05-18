 Skip navigation
2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
What does the PGA Championship winner receive? Money, exemptions and a massive trophy
MLB: Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Starting pitchers galore, can we believe in Hyeseong Kim?
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race - Qualifying Heat
What to watch for in NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

nbc_pl_whugoal1_250518.jpg
Bowen’s belter gives West Ham hope late v. Forest
mbeumo_wissa_copy.jpg
Wissa nets Brentford’s second against Fulham
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_250518.jpg
Milenkovic gives Forest 2-1 lead against West Ham

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
What does the PGA Championship winner receive? Money, exemptions and a massive trophy
MLB: Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Starting pitchers galore, can we believe in Hyeseong Kim?
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race - Qualifying Heat
What to watch for in NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

nbc_pl_whugoal1_250518.jpg
Bowen’s belter gives West Ham hope late v. Forest
mbeumo_wissa_copy.jpg
Wissa nets Brentford’s second against Fulham
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_250518.jpg
Milenkovic gives Forest 2-1 lead against West Ham

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 PGA Championship, final round LIVE: Leaderboard, updates, scores and highlights

Follow the action from the final round of the 107th PGA Championship.

Inside Scheffler's confident Round 3 at PGA Champ.
May 17, 2025 10:49 PM
Look back on Scottie Scheffler's successful Round 3 of the PGA Championship, where he played the final five holes in 5 under to take a 3-shot lead into the final round at Quail Hollow.

The final round of the 107th PGA Championship is underway at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Scottie Scheffler blitzed his way to a three-shot lead through 54 holes of the season’s second major.

As the world No. 1 bids for his third career major title — and others fight for their own glory — follow the action with our live blog (PGA Championship leaderboard):

Updates
Final-round tee times and pairings
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
PGA Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings at Quail Hollow
Tee times and pairings for the final round of the 107th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club.
Where we stood entering the day
2025 PGA Championship - Round Three
PGA Championship 2025 leaderboard: Third-round scores, results from Quail Hollow
Full-field scores from the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club.