2024 Sanderson Farms Championship prize money: How much champ Kevin Yu and the field earned

  
Published October 6, 2024 07:29 PM

Kevin Yu won his first PGA Tour event on Sunday, defeating Beau Hossler on the first playoff hole at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Yu earned a two-year Tour exemption, starts in The Sentry and the Masters, and $1,368,000.

Here’s how the $7.6 million purse was paid out at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi:

﻿Position Player Earnings
1 Kevin Yu $1,368,000
2 Beau Hossler $828,400
T3 Lucas Glover $448,400
T3 Keith Mitchell $448,400
T5 Alex Smalley $293,550
T5 Bud Cauley $293,550
7 Daniel Berger $256,500
T8 Mackenzie Hughes $222,300
T8 Hayden Springer $222,300
T8 Michael Thorbjornsen $222,300
T11 Emiliano Grillo $163,020
T11 Patton Kizzire $163,020
T11 Seamus Power $163,020
T11 Ryan Fox $163,020
T11 Jacob Bridgeman $163,020
T16 Ben Kohles $108,300
T16 Brandt Snedeker $108,300
T16 Rickie Fowler $108,300
T16 Matti Schmid $108,300
T16 Vince Whaley $108,300
T16 Eric Cole $108,300
T16 Gary Woodland $108,300
T23 Jhonattan Vegas $68,020
T23 Ryan Hall $68,020
T23 Andrew Novak $68,020
T23 K.H. Lee $68,020
T23 Stephan Jaeger $68,020
T28 Justin Lower $52,060
T28 Nick Hardy $52,060
T28 Charley Hoffman $52,060
T28 Nick Dunlap $52,060
T28 Henrik Norlander $52,060
T33 Chandler Phillips $42,370
T33 Paul Barjon $42,370
T33 Doug Ghim $42,370
T33 Chan Kim $42,370
T37 Wesley Bryan $34,580
T37 David Skinns $34,580
T37 Sam Stevens $34,580
T37 Ben Griffin $34,580
T37 Mac Meissner $34,580
T42 Trey Mullinax $26,220
T42 Trace Crowe $26,220
T42 Austin Smotherman $26,220
T42 Luke List $26,220
T42 Taylor Moore $26,220
T42 Kevin Streelman $26,220
T48 Nicholas Lindheim $19,272
T48 Matt NeSmith $19,272
T48 Carson Young $19,272
T48 Patrick Fishburn $19,272
T48 Martin Laird $19,272
T48 Lee Hodges $19,272
T48 Will Gordon $19,272
T55 Nate Lashley $17,480
T55 Brandon Wu $17,480
T55 Joe Highsmith $17,480
T55 Adrien Dumont de Chassart $17,480
T55 Chesson Hadley $17,480
T55 Bill Haas $17,480
T61 Callum Tarren $16,872
T61 Roger Sloan $16,872
T63 Brice Garnett $16,340
T63 Mark Hubbard $16,340
T63 Matt McCarty $16,340
T63 Joseph Bramlett $16,340
T63 Sami Valimaki $16,340
68 Rico Hoey $15,808