2024 Sanderson Farms Championship prize money: How much champ Kevin Yu and the field earned
Published October 6, 2024 07:29 PM
Kevin Yu won his first PGA Tour event on Sunday, defeating Beau Hossler on the first playoff hole at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Yu earned a two-year Tour exemption, starts in The Sentry and the Masters, and $1,368,000.
Here’s how the $7.6 million purse was paid out at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi:
|Position
|Player
|Earnings
|1
|Kevin Yu
|$1,368,000
|2
|Beau Hossler
|$828,400
|T3
|Lucas Glover
|$448,400
|T3
|Keith Mitchell
|$448,400
|T5
|Alex Smalley
|$293,550
|T5
|Bud Cauley
|$293,550
|7
|Daniel Berger
|$256,500
|T8
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$222,300
|T8
|Hayden Springer
|$222,300
|T8
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|$222,300
|T11
|Emiliano Grillo
|$163,020
|T11
|Patton Kizzire
|$163,020
|T11
|Seamus Power
|$163,020
|T11
|Ryan Fox
|$163,020
|T11
|Jacob Bridgeman
|$163,020
|T16
|Ben Kohles
|$108,300
|T16
|Brandt Snedeker
|$108,300
|T16
|Rickie Fowler
|$108,300
|T16
|Matti Schmid
|$108,300
|T16
|Vince Whaley
|$108,300
|T16
|Eric Cole
|$108,300
|T16
|Gary Woodland
|$108,300
|T23
|Jhonattan Vegas
|$68,020
|T23
|Ryan Hall
|$68,020
|T23
|Andrew Novak
|$68,020
|T23
|K.H. Lee
|$68,020
|T23
|Stephan Jaeger
|$68,020
|T28
|Justin Lower
|$52,060
|T28
|Nick Hardy
|$52,060
|T28
|Charley Hoffman
|$52,060
|T28
|Nick Dunlap
|$52,060
|T28
|Henrik Norlander
|$52,060
|T33
|Chandler Phillips
|$42,370
|T33
|Paul Barjon
|$42,370
|T33
|Doug Ghim
|$42,370
|T33
|Chan Kim
|$42,370
|T37
|Wesley Bryan
|$34,580
|T37
|David Skinns
|$34,580
|T37
|Sam Stevens
|$34,580
|T37
|Ben Griffin
|$34,580
|T37
|Mac Meissner
|$34,580
|T42
|Trey Mullinax
|$26,220
|T42
|Trace Crowe
|$26,220
|T42
|Austin Smotherman
|$26,220
|T42
|Luke List
|$26,220
|T42
|Taylor Moore
|$26,220
|T42
|Kevin Streelman
|$26,220
|T48
|Nicholas Lindheim
|$19,272
|T48
|Matt NeSmith
|$19,272
|T48
|Carson Young
|$19,272
|T48
|Patrick Fishburn
|$19,272
|T48
|Martin Laird
|$19,272
|T48
|Lee Hodges
|$19,272
|T48
|Will Gordon
|$19,272
|T55
|Nate Lashley
|$17,480
|T55
|Brandon Wu
|$17,480
|T55
|Joe Highsmith
|$17,480
|T55
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|$17,480
|T55
|Chesson Hadley
|$17,480
|T55
|Bill Haas
|$17,480
|T61
|Callum Tarren
|$16,872
|T61
|Roger Sloan
|$16,872
|T63
|Brice Garnett
|$16,340
|T63
|Mark Hubbard
|$16,340
|T63
|Matt McCarty
|$16,340
|T63
|Joseph Bramlett
|$16,340
|T63
|Sami Valimaki
|$16,340
|68
|Rico Hoey
|$15,808