Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Does PGA Tour REALLY want the casual fan?

  
Published February 12, 2024 07:32 PM

The PGA Tour wants a younger, hipper, more vibrant audience. But at what cost?

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the rowdy fan behavior at the WM Phoenix Open. Did the Tour get what it asked for?

Listen above and check out the notes below:

  • 0:45: HOW BAD IS BAD? Rex’s worst-ever behavior at a sporting event
  • 02:30: WAS THIS AN ABERRATION? Or a sign of things to come?
  • 05:00: MUCH ADO? Did the fans actually cross the line?
  • 10:00: KEEP IT CASUAL? Tour keeps wanting to attract casual fans – and this is what casual fans bring.
  • 14:00: SOMETHING HAS TO GIVE: Play the Super Bowl on Saturday, or move the Phoenix Open finish.
  • 17:00: GOT OURSELVES A BALLGAME? Nick Taylor’s win boosts the, uh, International Presidents Cup hopes.
  • 20:00: SPUTTERING AGAIN: Scottie Scheffler’s putting is still a concern.
  • 25:00: WHAT ARE WE EATING in L.A. and [checks notes] Stamford?