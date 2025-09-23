 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings
Getting Defensive: Week 4 fantasy plays led by Broncos, Bills; top streaming defenses
AUTO: FEB 22 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Kyle Busch’s crew chief to move to Trackhouse and pair with Connor Zilisch in 2026
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
New dad Xander Schauffele ‘surprisingly playing kind of nice’ after long layoff

Top Clips

nbc_pft_micahparsons_250923.jpg
Cowboys will not honor Parsons during SNF Week 4
nbc_pft_rasheedwalker_250923.jpg
Walker thought GB could go undefeated after Week 2
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_250923.jpg
Pickens could rise up while Lamb misses time

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings
Getting Defensive: Week 4 fantasy plays led by Broncos, Bills; top streaming defenses
AUTO: FEB 22 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Kyle Busch’s crew chief to move to Trackhouse and pair with Connor Zilisch in 2026
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
New dad Xander Schauffele ‘surprisingly playing kind of nice’ after long layoff

Top Clips

nbc_pft_micahparsons_250923.jpg
Cowboys will not honor Parsons during SNF Week 4
nbc_pft_rasheedwalker_250923.jpg
Walker thought GB could go undefeated after Week 2
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_250923.jpg
Pickens could rise up while Lamb misses time

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Hat on for Patrick Cantlay at Bethpage, where he’ll play for multiple organizations

  
Published September 23, 2025 10:18 AM

Two years after playing the role of foil in Rome, Patrick Cantlay arrived in the interview room Tuesday morning at Bethpage Black looking a little different.

This time, he was wearing a hat.

By now, most are aware of the controversy that boiled over at that 2023 Ryder Cup, where Cantlay didn’t wear a hat all week, reportedly in protest for players not being paid separate from their $200,000 charity stipend. Cantlay, of course, has denied the notion from the start.

“Like I’ve said a million times, the hat didn’t fit last year,” Cantlay said on Tuesday, “and this year we worked with them to make sure we had one, and we got one, so we’re good.”

While Cantlay has suitable headwear this week on Long Island, he and his teammates will also be compensated more for their efforts – now a $300,000 charity payment in addition to a $200,000 stipend that can be used however players wish.

U.S. captain Keegan Bradley and Scottie Scheffler were among the Americans who were asked about the financial change. Both were surprisingly guarded in sharing their plans for the extra wages.

Cantlay had no such reservations, revealing he’d donate the entirety of his half-million to his foundation, which served multiple charities, including First Responders Children’s Foundation, SCPGA Junior Tour, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Folds of Honor.

“I’m excited about our continued partnership with those organizations,” Cantlay said. “They do such fantastic work, and a lot of their work is really important to me. I grew up playing Southern California junior golf on that SCPGA Junior Tour. My parents would drive me to events on the weekends, and if I was lucky, I’d get to skip school on Friday to play a practice round. That’s where I learned to love to play competitive golf. If I can give back to organizations that have helped make me who I am today, hopefully someone growing up in Southern California gets that opportunity and can follow their dreams as well.”