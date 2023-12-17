Kevin Kisner to join NBC Sports broadcast team for two early-season PGA Tour events

Four-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Kisner will serve as an NBC Sports analyst for a couple of early-season events.

Kisner will work The Sentry, which kicks off the 2024 PGA Tour season, Jan. 4-7. He will also be on the broadcast for the WM Phoenix Open, which will be contested Feb. 8-11.

Both events will be aired on Golf Channel, Peacock and NBC.

“I’m excited to have this opportunity with NBC Sports to watch the game of golf from the other side and comment on what I’m seeing on the course,” Kisner said. “I’ve always respected how [lead producer] Tommy Roy and NBC Sports’ golf production team presents golf on television.”

“I have always found Kevin to be very forthright, honest, and fearless when sharing his thoughts and opinions about the game, whether it’s in a conversation on the driving range or during his pre- and post-round press conferences,” Roy said. “We think his style will translate well to the viewers at home and we’re excited to have him join the NBC Sports broadcast team at The Sentry and the WM Phoenix Open.”

Kisner will make his broadcast debut at the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, alongside the team of Dan Hicks, Curt Byrum, Mark Rolfing, John Wood, Smylie Kaufman and Todd Lewis.

The Sentry kicks off more than 2,700 hours of live tournament golf coverage across its platforms in 2024.