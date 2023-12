Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, will be competing in the PNC Championship for the fourth time.

They first teamed up when Charlie was 11 years old in 2020 and have since played every year, finishing second in 2021.

Here’s a look at Team Woods through the years at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando (Fla.) at Grande Lakes:

2020

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Tiger Woods of the United States and Charlie Woods react on the third green during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 19: Charlie Woods hits a tee shot on the second green while Tiger Woods watches during the first round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) Ben Jared/PGA TOUR

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 19: Charlie Woods flips his ball to his dad Tiger Woods on the 15th green during the first round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) Ben Jared/PGA TOUR

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 20: Tiger Woods of the United States and Charlie Woods warm up on the range prior to the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 20, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 20: Tiger Woods hugs his son Charlie Woods after finishing their rounds on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 20, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) Ben Jared/PGA TOUR

2021

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods fist bump during the Pro-Am ahead of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes on December 17, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Charlie Woods plays a shot as Tiger Woods looks on during the Pro-Am ahead of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes on December 17, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Tiger Woods hits from the fairway as Charlie Woods looks on during the Pro-Am ahead of the PNC Championship on the Grande Lakes Orlando course at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Charlie Woods plays a shot on the second hole as Tiger Woods looks on during round one of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes on December 18, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Charlie Woods reacts to a shot on the 16th hole as Tiger Woods looks during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes on December 18, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 19: Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, warm up together during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 19, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) Ben Jared/PGA TOUR

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 19: Tiger Woods hugs his son, Charlie Woods, on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 19, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) Ben Jared/PGA TOUR

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 19: Charlie Woods fist pumps after his shot on the 17th tee box during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 19, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR) Ben Jared/PGA TOUR

2022

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 16: Tiger Woods of The United States plays a shot watched by his son Charlie Woods on the third hole during the Friday pro-am as a preview for the 2022 PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 16, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Tiger Woods of the United States and son Charlie Woods celebrate on the seventh green during the first round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, walk off the first tee box together during the first round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) Ben Jared/PGA TOUR

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, read the second green during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 18, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) Ben Jared/PGA TOUR