 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 5 of 2025 season
MLB: Houston Astros at Athletics
2026 Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft: Nick Kurtz in the first? Where does Gunnar Henderson go?
Dulcy Caylor
U.S. women’s team named for 2025 World Gymnastics Championships after selection camp

Top Clips

nbc_csu_minvscle_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Vikings vs. Browns
nbc_csu_sfvslar_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: 49ers vs. Rams
nbc_pft_vrabelcoachingstyle_251002.jpg
Inside Vrabel’s coaching style in New England

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 5 of 2025 season
MLB: Houston Astros at Athletics
2026 Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft: Nick Kurtz in the first? Where does Gunnar Henderson go?
Dulcy Caylor
U.S. women’s team named for 2025 World Gymnastics Championships after selection camp

Top Clips

nbc_csu_minvscle_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Vikings vs. Browns
nbc_csu_sfvslar_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: 49ers vs. Rams
nbc_pft_vrabelcoachingstyle_251002.jpg
Inside Vrabel’s coaching style in New England

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Podcast: Son of U.S. Air Force pilot, Notre Dame’s Jacob Modleski flies high

  
Published October 2, 2025 12:00 PM

In this week’s College Golf Talk podcast with Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine, Brentley spends some time with Notre Dame junior Jacob Modleski, who has already racked up three top-10s this fall after a busy summer that included being a member of the victorious U.S. Walker Cup team. They discuss the meaning of representing one’s country, growing up the son of a U.S. Air Force pilot, and how journaling has helped him on and off the course.

The episode starts with full recaps of the Ben Hogan Collegiate and other notable events. Brentley and Burko decide on the Tournament Name of the Week award, which then derails into Burko talking about Hallmark Christmas movies.