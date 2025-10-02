Podcast: Son of U.S. Air Force pilot, Notre Dame’s Jacob Modleski flies high

In this week’s College Golf Talk podcast with Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine, Brentley spends some time with Notre Dame junior Jacob Modleski, who has already racked up three top-10s this fall after a busy summer that included being a member of the victorious U.S. Walker Cup team. They discuss the meaning of representing one’s country, growing up the son of a U.S. Air Force pilot, and how journaling has helped him on and off the course.

The episode starts with full recaps of the Ben Hogan Collegiate and other notable events. Brentley and Burko decide on the Tournament Name of the Week award, which then derails into Burko talking about Hallmark Christmas movies.