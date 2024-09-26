 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: SEP 23 Commanders at Bengals
RotoPat’s Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings
Travis Kelce Chiefs.jpg
2024 Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Chicago Bears v Houston Texans
2024 Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Top Clips

nbc_simms_tnfnygvsdal_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Cowboys vs. Giants
nbc_pft_week4runthru_240926.jpg
Keys to crucial NFL Week 4 matchups
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_240926.jpg
Watson is ‘not trying to take any hits’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: SEP 23 Commanders at Bengals
RotoPat’s Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings
Travis Kelce Chiefs.jpg
2024 Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Chicago Bears v Houston Texans
2024 Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Top Clips

nbc_simms_tnfnygvsdal_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Cowboys vs. Giants
nbc_pft_week4runthru_240926.jpg
Keys to crucial NFL Week 4 matchups
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_240926.jpg
Watson is ‘not trying to take any hits’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Preferred lies in effect for Day 1 of Presidents Cup

  
Published September 26, 2024 11:03 AM
Can Internationals pull off Presidents Cup upset?
September 25, 2024 06:45 PM
Rex and Lav discuss all the top storylines from the Presidents Cup, including whether or not the International team can pull off an upset of the United States at The Royal Montreal Golf Club.

MONTREAL – Preferred lies will be in effect for the opening day of fourballs at the Presidents Cup.

The PGA Tour made the decision Thursday morning after more than an inch of rain fell on a Royal Montreal course that had already been soaked earlier in the week. There is only a slight chance of rain the rest of the day, with winds gusting to about 15 mph.

2024 Presidents Cup - Previews
2024 Presidents Cup, Day 1 fourballs: Live updates, scores, highlights and results
Follow opening-day action between the U.S. and Internationals at Royal Montreal

The forecast for the rest of the week should be clear, with mostly-cloudy skies and temperatures around 70 degrees.

The first of five better-ball matches will begin on-time at 11:35 a.m. ET.