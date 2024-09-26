Preferred lies in effect for Day 1 of Presidents Cup

MONTREAL – Preferred lies will be in effect for the opening day of fourballs at the Presidents Cup.

The PGA Tour made the decision Thursday morning after more than an inch of rain fell on a Royal Montreal course that had already been soaked earlier in the week. There is only a slight chance of rain the rest of the day, with winds gusting to about 15 mph.

The forecast for the rest of the week should be clear, with mostly-cloudy skies and temperatures around 70 degrees.

The first of five better-ball matches will begin on-time at 11:35 a.m. ET.