Ryder Cup, Day 2 foursomes takeaways: Boo-birds out for Scottie Scheffler

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – The Americans made the wrong kind of history Saturday at the Ryder Cup.

Their opponents just became the first road team to win the first three sessions.

What was a three-point European advantage swelled to five by midday Saturday after Jon Rahm remained perfect in foursomes, Rory McIlroy continued to dole out punishment, and Viktor Hovland holed a clutch 8-footer on the 17th hole to help secure another full point for the Europeans.

Europe leads, 8 ½ to 3 ½, with the situation becoming increasingly dire for the U.S. It’s the largest lead for a road team since 1987. Here are some takeaways from the Saturday morning session:

At the end of another historic season, Scottie Scheffler heard something unusual Saturday: Boos. Needing to mount a rally to flip the anchor match and split the foursomes session overall, Scheffler and partner Russell Henley failed to birdie each of the last five holes in what was a 1-up defeat. Scheffler’s ending was particularly uninspiring: In perfect position on 18, Scheffler dumped a wedge into the native grass short and right of the green. The world No. 1 dropped to 0-3 for the week – the first time that’s happened in Ryder Cup history.

Europe’s foursomes firewall held up again Saturday. The duos of McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood and Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton improved to a combined 8-0 in the alternate-shot format over the past two Ryder Cups. Those four players, together, have trailed in a match after a total of just seven holes. Rahm is now 6-0 in the alternate-shot format.

U.S. captain Keegan Bradley didn’t have a statistical justification for sending Collin Morikawa and Harris English back out in foursomes after a 5-and-3 thrashing on Friday morning, saying, basically: They were disappointed by their play and wanted another chance. Though they fought gamely, combining for five birdies, the Americans ran into the same problem they encountered a day early – McIlroy and Fleetwood, both in full flight. The European duo dropped seven birdies in foursomes, with McIlroy ending the match with a stuffed wedge to 3 feet after telling an unruly fan to “shut the f--- up.” Both English and Morikawa will sit in the afternoon session after going 0-2 together.

