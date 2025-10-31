 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Mississippi at Georgia
No. 5 Georgia at Florida prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, betting trends, and stats
nbc_golf_gc_brentleyeastlakereport_251027.jpg
World No. 1 Jackson Koivun among invitees to Walker Cup practice session
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
Olympic Rings Pasta
IOC marks 100 days to Milan Cortina Games with Olympic rings-shaped pasta

Top Clips

rhule.jpg
Nebraska seeking relevance under Rhule
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9
nbc_pft_candyteamsv2_251031.jpg
What Halloween candy represents these NFL teams?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Mississippi at Georgia
No. 5 Georgia at Florida prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, betting trends, and stats
nbc_golf_gc_brentleyeastlakereport_251027.jpg
World No. 1 Jackson Koivun among invitees to Walker Cup practice session
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
Olympic Rings Pasta
IOC marks 100 days to Milan Cortina Games with Olympic rings-shaped pasta

Top Clips

rhule.jpg
Nebraska seeking relevance under Rhule
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9
nbc_pft_candyteamsv2_251031.jpg
What Halloween candy represents these NFL teams?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sepp Straka allowed to keep DP World Tour card after personal issue

  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff,
  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff
  
Published October 31, 2025 12:06 PM
Would PGA Tour benefit from being more cutthroat?
October 29, 2025 02:15 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner debate if the PGA Tour should be more cutthroat while discussing the flexibility of the various pathways to earning a Tour card.

Sepp Straka will be allowed to maintain his DP World Tour card for next year despite not fulfilling his membership requirements following his withdrawal from the final two events of the season.

Straka said in a statement Friday that he will miss the upcoming Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship to help care for his newborn son, who has been in the intensive-care unit for the past few months and will be transferred home soon.

Those absences meant Straka will not be able to meet the minimum tournaments obligation for the season (four), but in the wake of Straka’s “serious personal circumstances,” DP World Tour chief Guy Kinnings lowered Straka’s requirement to two.

Earlier this fall, Straka missed an event in the FedExCup playoffs as well as the BMW PGA Championship to be with his family but returned at the Ryder Cup, where he went 1-2 for the victorious European side.

Straka was 149th in the season-long Race to Dubai standings and in danger of losing his card before the announcement.

“I need to be in Alabama to support Paige, ensuring we give Thomas the best start possible as he transitions from NICU to home,” Straka said. “Thank you for the thoughtful messages and ongoing support we have received over the past few months.”