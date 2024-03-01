Six putts on the sixth hole for Thomas Detry en route to 80 at Cognizant Classic
Published March 1, 2024 06:13 PM
It’s been a solid start to the season for Thomas Detry, with a T-4 at the signature-event AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a pair of other top-30s.
He entered this week’s Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at 29th in the FedExCup standings. He left, however, on Friday, following a second-round, 9-over 80.
Detry’s day included five bogeys (including a water ball at the par-5 18th), a double and a quad. The quadruple bogey came courtesy a 6-putt at the par-4 sixth hole:
Six putts on the sixth hole: After lagging his first putt to 6 feet, Thomas Detry took five more swipes. pic.twitter.com/WDcsIdcJy3— Golf Central (@GolfCentral) March 1, 2024