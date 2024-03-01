 Skip navigation
Six putts on the sixth hole for Thomas Detry en route to 80 at Cognizant Classic

  
Published March 1, 2024 06:13 PM

It’s been a solid start to the season for Thomas Detry, with a T-4 at the signature-event AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a pair of other top-30s.

He entered this week’s Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at 29th in the FedExCup standings. He left, however, on Friday, following a second-round, 9-over 80.

Detry’s day included five bogeys (including a water ball at the par-5 18th), a double and a quad. The quadruple bogey came courtesy a 6-putt at the par-4 sixth hole: