Texas Children’s Houston Open 2025: Odds, favorites for Memorial Park Golf Course

  
Published March 25, 2025 02:28 PM

We’re two weeks from Augusta, which means it’s time for the PGA Tour’s best to tune up in pursuit of a green jacket: In the field at the Texas Children’s Houston Open are Scottie Scheffler (one of last year’s runners-up to Stephan Jaeger) and Rory McIlroy, whose last Tour start was his Players Championship win.

A two-week swing through the Lonestar State will begin at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston with $9.5 million in total at stake.

Here are the betting favorites to walk away with just over $1.7 million and 500 FedExCup points after four days of action on Golf Channel and NBC. You might not be shocked about the two far-and-away favorites.

RELATED: Texas Children’s Houston Open 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

Texas Children’s Houston Open odds (as of Tuesday afternoon, courtesy DraftKings):

  • Scottie Scheffler: +350
  • Rory McIlroy: +700
  • Aaron Rai: +2800
  • Wyndham Clark: +3000
  • J.J. Spaun: +3000
  • Tony Finau: +3000
  • Min Woo Lee: +3500
  • Michael Kim: +3500
  • Jason Day: +3500
  • Davis Thompson: +3500
  • Sungjae Im: +3500
  • Taylor Pendrith: +4000
  • Si Woo Kim: +4000
  • Jacob Bridgeman: +4500
  • Stephan Jaeger: +4500
  • Maverick McNealy: +5000
  • Sahith Theegala: +5000