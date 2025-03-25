Texas Children’s Houston Open 2025: Odds, favorites for Memorial Park Golf Course
Published March 25, 2025 02:28 PM
We’re two weeks from Augusta, which means it’s time for the PGA Tour’s best to tune up in pursuit of a green jacket: In the field at the Texas Children’s Houston Open are Scottie Scheffler (one of last year’s runners-up to Stephan Jaeger) and Rory McIlroy, whose last Tour start was his Players Championship win.
A two-week swing through the Lonestar State will begin at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston with $9.5 million in total at stake.
Here are the betting favorites to walk away with just over $1.7 million and 500 FedExCup points after four days of action on Golf Channel and NBC. You might not be shocked about the two far-and-away favorites.
RELATED: Texas Children’s Houston Open 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
Texas Children’s Houston Open odds (as of Tuesday afternoon, courtesy DraftKings):
- Scottie Scheffler: +350
- Rory McIlroy: +700
- Aaron Rai: +2800
- Wyndham Clark: +3000
- J.J. Spaun: +3000
- Tony Finau: +3000
- Min Woo Lee: +3500
- Michael Kim: +3500
- Jason Day: +3500
- Davis Thompson: +3500
- Sungjae Im: +3500
- Taylor Pendrith: +4000
- Si Woo Kim: +4000
- Jacob Bridgeman: +4500
- Stephan Jaeger: +4500
- Maverick McNealy: +5000
- Sahith Theegala: +5000