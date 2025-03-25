Texas Children’s Houston Open 2025: Odds, favorites for Memorial Park Golf Course

We’re two weeks from Augusta, which means it’s time for the PGA Tour’s best to tune up in pursuit of a green jacket: In the field at the Texas Children’s Houston Open are Scottie Scheffler (one of last year’s runners-up to Stephan Jaeger) and Rory McIlroy, whose last Tour start was his Players Championship win.

A two-week swing through the Lonestar State will begin at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston with $9.5 million in total at stake.

Here are the betting favorites to walk away with just over $1.7 million and 500 FedExCup points after four days of action on Golf Channel and NBC. You might not be shocked about the two far-and-away favorites.

RELATED: Texas Children’s Houston Open 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

Texas Children’s Houston Open odds (as of Tuesday afternoon, courtesy DraftKings):