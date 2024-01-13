 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Washington at Michigan
J.J. McCarthy entering NFL draft, skipping senior season after leading Michigan to national title
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
Busch Clash primer: Everything to know before NASCAR Cup race

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goaltot2mu2_240114.jpg
Bentancur equalizes for Tottenham v. Man United
nbc_pl_goalmu2tot1_240114.jpg
Rashford gives Man United 2-1 lead over Tottenham
nbc_pl_goaltot1mu1_240114.jpg
Richarlison heads Tottenham level v. Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Washington at Michigan
J.J. McCarthy entering NFL draft, skipping senior season after leading Michigan to national title
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
Busch Clash primer: Everything to know before NASCAR Cup race

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goaltot2mu2_240114.jpg
Bentancur equalizes for Tottenham v. Man United
nbc_pl_goalmu2tot1_240114.jpg
Rashford gives Man United 2-1 lead over Tottenham
nbc_pl_goaltot1mu1_240114.jpg
Richarlison heads Tottenham level v. Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tommy Fleetwood surges past Rory McIlroy for Dubai Invitational lead

  
Published January 13, 2024 09:13 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Tommy Fleetwood surged into the lead of the Dubai Invitational after shooting an 8-under 63 in the third round Saturday to overtake Rory McIlroy by one stroke.

Fleetwood made eight birdies in a flawless round, including four on his first six holes, to move to a 15-under total of 198.

McIlroy had been out in front since opening with a 62 on Thursday and led by two strokes going into the third round. But he settled for a 67 that left him in sole possession of second place.

Thorbjorn Olesen was another two shots back in third after a 66.

Fleetwood has six wins on the European tour but was surprised when he was told that this is the first time since 2014 that he is going into the final round with the lead.

“That’s a strange stat,” Fleetwood said, adding that his early birdies gave him momentum with the putter. “It’s funny really when you get a day like that, and you’re just looking at them and you feel like ... even the putts that miss come close.”

His approach shots weren’t bad either. He came within a few inches of holing out for eagle from 147 yards on the par-4 sixth hole.

McIlroy found himself three shots behind Fleetwood at one point but had four birdies on the back nine to keep alive his chances of opening the season with a win. That included a 34-footer on the 11th after hitting his tee shot into a bunker.

“I think just first week back, being in the final group, I started feeling a little bit of the buzz and the pressure, trying to win a golf tournament,” McIlroy said. “You think you know where your game is until you play in it in a situation like that. ... I played well on that back nine and earned myself a tee time with (Fleetwood) tomorrow and it’ll be good fun. I’m looking forward to it.”