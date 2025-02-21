 Skip navigation
Tony Finau stepping in to play upcoming TGL match with Los Angeles Golf Club

  
Published February 21, 2025 10:17 AM

Another Los Angeles sports franchise has made a savvy in-season roster move, although the transaction will not have the long-term impact of the Lakers trading for Luka Doncic.

TGL’s Los Angeles Golf Club signed Tony Finau to a “one-match” contract against New York Golf Club next Monday at SoFi Center.

LAGC’s Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood have “pre-existing commitments” and cannot compete in next week’s match, which requires three players per team. Finau will team with Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala.

“I’ve watched many of the TGL matches these past six weeks and I’m looking forward to getting a chance to be a part of it and compete. Team golf is always fun and exciting,” Finau said in a statement.

TGL rules allow teams to select a new player if a “starting” player is unable to compete.