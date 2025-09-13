Tree trouble and two doubles cost Rory McIlroy Saturday at BMW PGA Championship

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Texas Rangers at New York Mets
Jacob deGrom gets present in Citi Field return: a six-run lead before throwing his first pitch
Olympics: Athletics-Evening Session
Ryan Crouser, after thinking career may be over, joins track and field legends with sixth global title
WNBA: New York Liberty at Dallas Wings
Usain Bolt talks USA-Jamaica rivalry, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce retirement at world championships

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal1_250913.jpg
Scott drills Bournemouth 1-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_arsnfpostgame_250913.jpg
Arsenal cruise to ‘impressive’ victory over Forest
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_250913.jpg
Zubimendi heads Arsenal 3-0 in front of Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Texas Rangers at New York Mets
Jacob deGrom gets present in Citi Field return: a six-run lead before throwing his first pitch
Olympics: Athletics-Evening Session
Ryan Crouser, after thinking career may be over, joins track and field legends with sixth global title
WNBA: New York Liberty at Dallas Wings
Usain Bolt talks USA-Jamaica rivalry, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce retirement at world championships

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal1_250913.jpg
Scott drills Bournemouth 1-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_arsnfpostgame_250913.jpg
Arsenal cruise to ‘impressive’ victory over Forest
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_250913.jpg
Zubimendi heads Arsenal 3-0 in front of Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tree trouble and two doubles cost Rory McIlroy Saturday at BMW PGA Championship

  
Published September 13, 2025 10:28 AM
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rory McIlroy
September 12, 2025 10:53 AM
It has been an incredible year for Rory McIlroy, and the only way for him to finish it on a high note is with another Ryder Cup victory as part of the European team.

Rory McIlroy made seven birdies Saturday at Wentworth Club, but only managed a 2-under 70 in the third round of the BMW Championship.

McIlroy, playing alongside good friend and Ryder Cup teammate Shane Lowry, made double bogey on both the ninth and 17th holes. He added in another dropped shot at the par-4 sixth.

Coming off his emotional win in last week’s Irish Open, and beginning his third round nine shots off the pace, McIlroy made two early birdies before the stumble at No. 6.

His tee shot on the par-4 ninth went wide right into the trees and he had to take an unplayable, which led to his first double.

After birdies on Nos. 10, 12, 13 and 16, McIlroy hit the fairway on the par-5 17th. With 300 yards remaining, his second shot again sailed right into the timber and bushes. That resulted in another penalty stroke for an unplayable lie and in another double.

He did, however, birdie the par-5 18th, which he had played in 3 over the first two days. At 5 under par, McIlroy was outside the top 50 and nine shots back when he signed his card.

Lowry shot 68 to reach 7 under par.