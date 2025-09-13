Tree trouble and two doubles cost Rory McIlroy Saturday at BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy made seven birdies Saturday at Wentworth Club, but only managed a 2-under 70 in the third round of the BMW Championship.

McIlroy, playing alongside good friend and Ryder Cup teammate Shane Lowry, made double bogey on both the ninth and 17th holes. He added in another dropped shot at the par-4 sixth.

Coming off his emotional win in last week’s Irish Open, and beginning his third round nine shots off the pace, McIlroy made two early birdies before the stumble at No. 6.

His tee shot on the par-4 ninth went wide right into the trees and he had to take an unplayable, which led to his first double.

After birdies on Nos. 10, 12, 13 and 16, McIlroy hit the fairway on the par-5 17th. With 300 yards remaining, his second shot again sailed right into the timber and bushes. That resulted in another penalty stroke for an unplayable lie and in another double.

He did, however, birdie the par-5 18th, which he had played in 3 over the first two days. At 5 under par, McIlroy was outside the top 50 and nine shots back when he signed his card.

Lowry shot 68 to reach 7 under par.