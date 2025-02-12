Utah sophomore fires course-record 59 ahead of Hawaii event

No player in college golf history, man or woman, has broken 60 in an official tournament round.

Utah sophomore Sergio Jimenez can at least claim the achievement in a practice round.

Jimenez fired a course-record, 13-under 59 on Tuesday at Kukui’ula Golf Course in Hawaii. The Utes were playing the layout in advance of the John A. Burns Intercollegiate, which starts Thursday at the nearby Ocean Course at Hokuala in Lihue.

The previous course record at Kukui’ula was 62.

Course Record SMASHED‼️



Sergio Jimenez breaks the course record with a 13-under 59 at Kukui'ula in Hawaii!#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Fqc3U8cWgt — Utah Mens Golf (@UtesGolf) February 12, 2025

To date, 19 men and one woman have recorded 60 in NCAA competition. Joonho Kim of D-II Embry-Riddle is the most recent, doing so last October at the Shark Invitational. N.C. State’s Lauren Olivares’ 60 at the 2023 Cougar Classic is the lone women’s 60.

Nick Dunlap, Steven Fisk, Daniel Summerhays, Bryce Molder and Paul Casey are among the other members of the 60 club.

Jimenez began his season with a six-shot win at the Palouse Collegiate before finishing third at The Tindall. He entered the week ranked No. 22 nationally.

Utah, at No. 16 in the country, is among seven top-40 teams in the field, which also includes No. 10 Illinois, No. 21 BYU and No. 23 San Diego State.