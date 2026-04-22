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Associated Press
,
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,
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LeBron: Desperation carried Lakers to Game 2 win
April 22, 2026 01:32 AM
For LeBron James, it’s never first to one or first to two, but he praises his coaching staff’s game plan that resulted in a 2-0 series lead over the Houston Rockets.
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