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Stanton homers, adds 2-run double as Yankees shut out Red Sox 4-0

  
Published April 22, 2026 12:27 AM
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April 21, 2026 02:13 PM
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BOSTON (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a solo homer in the second and added a two-run double as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to four with a 4-0 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Stanton, who sat out a 7-0 win over Kansas City on Sunday after going 0-for-9 in his previous two games, drove in the first three runs for New York and gave starter Luis Gil all the offense he needed against the struggling Red Sox.

Gil (1-1) picked up his first win of the season holding Boston to just two hits as the Yankees outhit the Red Sox 10-4 and cruised to their major league-leading fifth shutout of the season. Cody Bellinger extended his hitting streak to nine straight with a single in the eighth and scored on Randal Grichuk’s double to center.

The Red Sox went without a hit from Marcelo Mayer’s double in the second until Carlos Narváez singled in the eighth. Boston lost for the third time in four games.

Gil hadn’t gone more than five innings in either of his previous two starts. He went 6 1/3 on Tuesday with two strikeouts and three walks.

Stanton led off the second with a towering shot to left, driving a 1-0 slider from Connelly Early (1-1) over the Green Monster for his third homer of the season and New York’s 19th in the last eight games.

Stanton drove in two more in the sixth with a drive off the scoreboard in left-center, bringing in Amed Rosario and Aaron Judge after the Yankees led off the inning with back-to-back walks. Stanton was robbed of another hit in the eighth when Ceddanne Rafaela made a leaping catch at the center-field wall.

New York’s Ben Rice, who had homered in four straight games, was 0-for-4 — striking out all four times.

Up next

Yankees LHP Max Fried (2-1, 2.97 ERA) faces Boston lefty Ranger Suarez (1-1, 3.22) in the second of the three-game series.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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This story has been updated to show it was Ceddanne Rafaela, not Marcelo Mayer, who made the eighth inning catch on Stanton.