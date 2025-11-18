 Skip navigation
MLB: Playoffs-Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Latest signings, top players, and biggest offseason deals
Aiden Harris.png
Defensive Lineman Aiden Harris Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Allen Evans.png
Defensive Back Allen Evans Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

nbc_rbs_paulgeorge_251118.jpg
George makes season debut for 76ers
Lionsthumb.jpg
Lions still favored to win NFC North sitting third
nbc_csu_eaglesdefense_251118.jpg
How Eagles’ front four, secondary dominated Lions

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Horse Racing News

42nd Breeders' Cup
Forever Young beats defending champion Sierra Leone to win $7M Breeders’ Cup Classic
Ridden by Ryusei Sakai, Forever Young ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.19 and paid $9 to win at 7-2 odds. The colt was third in last year’s Classic behind Sierra Leone and Fierceness.
Horse Racing: 2025 Breeders Cup Championship
Ted Noffey wins Breeders’ Cup Juvenile for Todd Pletcher, becomes early Kentucky Derby favorite
Ted Noffey won the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile by one length at Del Mar on Friday, stamping himself as the winter favorite for next year’s Kentucky Derby.
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
2025 Breeders’ Cup Classic Betting Preview: Odds, horses, jockeys, trainers, expert analysis and picks
2025 Breeders Cup Classic Betting Preview
Horse Racing: 157th Belmont Stakes
Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty scratched from the Breeders’ Cup Classic because of a fever
The Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner has been scratched and will not run in the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday.
161117-del-mar
2025 Breeders’ Cup World Championships: Entries, post times, post positions, odds, full schedule
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club will host the Breeders’ Cup for the fourth time in nine years, starting this Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.
Horse Racing: 157th Belmont Stakes
Sovereignty, Journalism, Sierra Leone headline loaded $7M Breeders’ Cup Classic pre-entries
The Classic field was among the 207 horses, including 58 from overseas, pre-entered for the over $34 million, 14-race world championships.
Breeders' Cup - Day 2
2025 Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: How to watch horse racing this weekend on Peacock
The road to the 2025 Breeders’ Cup World Championships continues this weekend with eight major races on CNBC, NBC and Peacock.
180515-horse-racing-generic
How to watch 2025 Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint: Schedule, date, full field, past winners
Don’t miss the 2025 Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint and Nashville Derby on NBC and Peacock this Saturday, August 30, at 4 p.m. ET.
Syndication: Louisville
Ron Turcotte, the Hall of Fame jockey who rode Secretariat to the 1973 Triple Crown, has died at 84
Secretariat’s record time of 2:24 in the Belmont, winning by 31 lengths at a 1 1/2-mile distance, still stands 52 years later.
Ascot Races
British horseracing to go on strike in protest against rise in betting taxes
This is the first time the sport in Britain has voluntarily refused to race in modern history.
