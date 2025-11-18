Horse Racing News
Ridden by Ryusei Sakai, Forever Young ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.19 and paid $9 to win at 7-2 odds. The colt was third in last year’s Classic behind Sierra Leone and Fierceness.
Ted Noffey won the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile by one length at Del Mar on Friday, stamping himself as the winter favorite for next year’s Kentucky Derby.
2025 Breeders’ Cup Classic Betting Preview: Odds, horses, jockeys, trainers, expert analysis and picks
2025 Breeders Cup Classic Betting Preview
The Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner has been scratched and will not run in the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club will host the Breeders’ Cup for the fourth time in nine years, starting this Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.
The Classic field was among the 207 horses, including 58 from overseas, pre-entered for the over $34 million, 14-race world championships.
The road to the 2025 Breeders’ Cup World Championships continues this weekend with eight major races on CNBC, NBC and Peacock.
Don’t miss the 2025 Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint and Nashville Derby on NBC and Peacock this Saturday, August 30, at 4 p.m. ET.
Secretariat’s record time of 2:24 in the Belmont, winning by 31 lengths at a 1 1/2-mile distance, still stands 52 years later.
This is the first time the sport in Britain has voluntarily refused to race in modern history.