Ace Baldwin Jr., Yanic Konan Niederhauser lead Penn State over Rutgers 80-72 to snap 4-game skid

  
Published January 20, 2025 11:24 PM

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Ace Baldwin Jr. had 22 points, Yanic Konan Niederhauser scored 18 and Penn State snapped a four-game losing streak with an 80-72 victory over Rutgers on Monday night.

Baldwin made 6 of 16 shots with three 3-pointers and 7 of 9 free throws for the Nittany Lions (13-6, 3-5 Big Ten Conference). He added eight assists and five steals. Niederhauser sank 7 of 8 shots and grabbed six rebounds.

Nick Kern had 16 points and six rebounds for Penn State and Fred Dilone V scored 12 with four assists.

Freshman Ace Bailey scored 30 on 13-for-15 shooting with four 3-pointers to lead the Scarlet Knights (10-9, 3-5). Lathan Sommerville added 12 points and six rebounds.

Baldwin had 10 points and Dilone scored nine to help Penn State take a 37-35 lead into halftime. Sommerville had four points in a 6-0 run to begin the game for the Scarlet Knights. The Nittany Lions grabbed their first lead at 21-20 on a three-point play by Baldwin and his 3-pointer was the final basket of the half.

Rutgers grabbed its first lead of the second half at 44-43 on a layup by Bailey with 16:12 left to play. Kern had four points, Baldwin buried a 3-pointer and Niederhauser had the final two baskets in an 11-0 run that gave Penn State a 61-53 lead with 6:17 remaining.

Sommerville made two free throws to get Rutgers within 69-67 with 1:52 to go. Niederhauser made a free throw, and Kern had a layup after Rutgers’ Dylan Harper missed a 3-pointer with a chance to tie, preserving the victory.