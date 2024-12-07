 Skip navigation
Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn completes first Alpine skiing races in nearly 6 years
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Northwestern
Nick Martinelli leads Northwestern to 70-66 overtime win over No. 19 Illinois
Nedbank Golf Challenge 2025 - Day Three
South Africa's Aldrich Potgieter leads Nedbank as Max Homa falls four back

nbc_pl_mugoalhojlund_241207.jpg
Hojlund equalizes for Man United against Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoalmilenlovic_241207.jpg
Milenkovic heads Forest 1-0 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_pepintv_241207.jpg
Guardiola proud of how Man City fought v. Palace

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn completes first Alpine skiing races in nearly 6 years
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Northwestern
Nick Martinelli leads Northwestern to 70-66 overtime win over No. 19 Illinois
Nedbank Golf Challenge 2025 - Day Three
South Africa’s Aldrich Potgieter leads Nedbank as Max Homa falls four back

nbc_pl_mugoalhojlund_241207.jpg
Hojlund equalizes for Man United against Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoalmilenlovic_241207.jpg
Milenkovic heads Forest 1-0 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_pepintv_241207.jpg
Guardiola proud of how Man City fought v. Palace

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Creighton’s Pop Isaacs will undergo season-ending hip surgery

  
Published December 7, 2024 01:27 PM
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Creighton

Dec 4, 2024; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Pop Isaacs (2) dribbles against Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) during the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Steven Branscombe/Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton guard Pop Isaacs will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a lingering hip problem, coach Greg McDermott confirmed.

Isaacs was averaging 16.4 points per game and was coming off his best performance of the season in the Bluejays’ 76-63 win over top-ranked Kansas. Isaacs scored a season-high 27 points and matched his career high with six 3-pointers against the Jayhawks.

Isaacs, a junior from Las Vegas, was in his first season at Creighton after transferring from Texas Tech. He averaged 15.8 points per game last season to lead the Red Raiders.

Isaacs had hip surgery last spring and missed the Bluejays’ opener against UT Rio Grande Valley because of soreness. He had scored 25 points against Nebraska and 25 against Texas A&M, both losses.