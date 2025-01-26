 Skip navigation
Top News

All Scores

Fordham knocks off Duquesne 65-63

  
Published January 26, 2025 03:57 PM

NEW YORK — Josh Rivera scored 16 points and secured the victory with a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left as Fordham defeated Duquesne 65-63 on Sunday.

Rivera added six rebounds for the Rams (9-11, 1-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Japhet Medor scored 14 points and added six rebounds and seven assists. Romad Dean had 12 points. The Rams ended a six-game losing streak with the win.

Cam Crawford finished with 13 points for the Dukes (9-11, 4-3). Duquesne also got 11 points each from Tre Dinkins and Kareem Rozier.

Jackie Johnson III scored eight points in the first half and Fordham went into halftime trailing 30-29. Rivera scored a team-high 14 points for Fordham in the second half, including the game-winning shot in the final minute.