Georgetown’s Thomas Sorber is set for foot surgery and out for the rest of the season

  
Published February 25, 2025 12:21 PM

WASHINGTON — Georgetown freshman big man Thomas Sorber will miss the rest of the season because of a foot injury.

The school announced that Sorber injured his left foot on Feb. 15 in a loss at Butler and will have surgery.

Sorber is the Hoyas’ second-leading scorer and top rebounder. He averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds over 24 games.

A Trenton, New Jersey, native, Sorber was a top-50 recruit out of Archbishop Ryan High School in Philadelphia and ranked third out of the state of Pennsylvania.

Georgetown (16-11, 7-9 Big East) visits UConn and hosts No. 21 Marquette before wrapping up conference regular-season play against Villanova and DePaul.