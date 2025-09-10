 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Miami
No. 16 Texas A&M at No. 8 Notre Dame prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats
Ilona Maher
Whatever rugby icon Ilona Maher does next it will be Maher-vellous
Harrison Bader
From tots to taters, Harrison Bader has thrived in the pressure cooker of Philadelphia pennant race

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Miami
No. 16 Texas A&M at No. 8 Notre Dame prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats
Ilona Maher
Whatever rugby icon Ilona Maher does next it will be Maher-vellous
Harrison Bader
From tots to taters, Harrison Bader has thrived in the pressure cooker of Philadelphia pennant race

NCAA permanently revokes eligibility of three players for betting on their own games

  
Published September 10, 2025 12:54 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Division I college basketball players have had their eligibility permanently revoked after the NCAA found that they bet on their own games at Fresno State and San Jose State.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions on Wednesday released findings from an enforcement investigation that uncovered violations by Mykell Robinson, Steven Vasquez and Jalen Weaver. The NCAA said the three also bet on one another’s games and/or provided information that enabled others to do so during the 2024-25 regular season. Two of the three manipulated their performances to ensure that certain bets were won.

Robinson and Vasquez had been roommates at Fresno State during the 2023-24 season. In January 2025, Robinson, who was still at Fresno State, and Vasquez, then at San Jose State — discussed over text message that Robinson planned to underperform in several statistical categories during one regular-season game. Robinson also placed multiple bets on Weaver — his teammate at Fresno State in 2024-25, the NCAA found.

Vasquez and Robinson also failed to cooperate with the enforcement staff’s investigation.

All three were released from their respective teams and are no longer enrolled at their previous schools.