Thomas breaks tie with one second left, leads Rhode Island past George Mason

  
Published January 4, 2025 06:46 PM

KINGSTON, R.I. — Sebastian Thomas scored 23 points and secured the victory with a jump shot with one second remaining as Rhode Island knocked off George Mason 62-59 on Saturday.

Thomas hit a jumper, was fouled and added a free throw for the final margin.

Thomas shot 8 for 13 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Rams (12-2, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Javonte Brown added nine points while shooting 3 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line while he also had 13 rebounds and six blocks.

Darius Maddox led the Patriots (10-5, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. George Mason also got 13 points from Woody Newton and 12 points from Brayden O’Connor.

Thomas scored 12 points in the first half and Rhode Island went into halftime trailing 34-25. Thomas scored 11 points in the second half for Rhode Island, including the game-winning shot.