Jason Edwards scores 18 points as Vanderbilt holds off No. 6 Tennessee 76-75
Why AmEx leader Sepp Straka shaved his head ahead of season
Javon Small scores 27 and West Virginia beats No. 2 Iowa State 64-57

Top Clips

Mahomes: Chiefs are a team of playmakers
Highlights: The American Express, Round 3
Mouw’s disastrous 13 at PGA West Stadium Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Arnaldo
Lantigua

Jesse Winker
Report: Outfielder Jesse Winker and Mets agree to one-year contract
Winker was acquired by the Mets from Washington on July 28 and batted .243 with three homers and 13 RBIs for New York last year. He hit a memorable home run off Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola in Game 3 of the NLDS.
Dodgers sign Rōki Sasaki: Fantasy outlook, roster fallout, larger consequences
2024-25 MLB Free Agent Tracker: Top players, latest Hot Stove signings, biggest contracts, best available
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki’s MLB deal could spur chaos in Latin America. Here’s why
2024 Fantasy Baseball Breakout: Michael King
Fantasy Baseball Outfield Overview: How to rank a healthy Kyle Tucker; Woods, Chourio, Langford on the verge
Giants sign Justin Verlander: Contract details, 2025 fantasy outlook for future Hall of Famer