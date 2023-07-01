 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo
MLBCesar Valdez

Cesar
Valdez

nbcs_edgefantasy_CValdezYahoo_210521.jpg
01:25
Valdez trending up as fantasy RP
Cesar Valdez has been a welcome surprise this season out of the bullpen for Baltimore and should remain a viable option for saves until he’s likely traded to be a setup man for a contender.
  • Cesar Valdez.jpg
    Cesar Valdez
    Relief Pitcher #67
    Angels outright César Valdez to Triple-A Salt Lake
  • Cesar Valdez.jpg
    Cesar Valdez
    Relief Pitcher #67
    Angels designate César Valdez for assignment
  • Cesar Valdez.jpg
    Cesar Valdez
    Relief Pitcher #67
    Angels bring up Cesár Valdez from AAA on Monday
  • Cesar Valdez.jpg
    Cesar Valdez
    Relief Pitcher #67
    Angels re-sign César Valdez to minors contract
  • Cesar Valdez.jpg
    Cesar Valdez
    Relief Pitcher #67
    Right-hander César Valdez elects free agency