Denny McCarthy
Wyndham Championship - It’s Denny Time
  Brad Thomas
    ,
  Brad Thomas
    ,
Los Angeles Angels v Detroit Tigers - Game One
Phillies get RHP Michael Lorenzen from Tigers to bolster rotation
2023 Pac-12 Football Media Day
Pac-12 leaders receive details of media deal, but no vote to accept terms as future remains murky

Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
Carter’s quickness will make early impact for PHI
Trotter on Nunn Award: ‘Not about me’

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
  Brad Thomas
  Brad Thomas
Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
Carter’s quickness will make early impact for PHI
Trotter on Nunn Award: ‘Not about me’

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
MLBNew York MetsJeremy Rodríguez

Jeremy
Rodríguez

Washington Nationals v New York Mets
Report: Mets trading 3-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to Astros
The Houston Astros are bringing back Justin Verlander, acquiring the three-time Cy Young Award winner from the New York Mets.
Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha as Mets deal another veteran before trade deadline
After trading Scherzer to Texas, GM Billy Eppler says the Mets are not rebuilding
Rangers acquire starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton from the Cardinals
Rangers reportedly acquire Scherzer from Mets
Mets trade closer David Robertson to Marlins for two minor leaguers
Aaron Judge is back in New York and could come off injured list Friday at Baltimore