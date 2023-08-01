Skip navigation
Wyndham Championship - It's Denny Time
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
Phillies get RHP Michael Lorenzen from Tigers to bolster rotation
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pac-12 leaders receive details of media deal, but no vote to accept terms as future remains murky
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
Carter's quickness will make early impact for PHI
Trotter on Nunn Award: 'Not about me'
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Wyndham Championship - It's Denny Time
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
Phillies get RHP Michael Lorenzen from Tigers to bolster rotation
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pac-12 leaders receive details of media deal, but no vote to accept terms as future remains murky
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
Carter's quickness will make early impact for PHI
Trotter on Nunn Award: 'Not about me'
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
MLB
New York Mets
Jeremy Rodríguez
JR
Jeremy
Rodríguez
Report: Mets trading 3-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to Astros
The Houston Astros are bringing back Justin Verlander, acquiring the three-time Cy Young Award winner from the New York Mets.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jeremy Rodríguez
NYM
Shortstop
Mets acquire INF Rodríguez in Pham deal
Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha as Mets deal another veteran before trade deadline
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
After trading Scherzer to Texas, GM Billy Eppler says the Mets are not rebuilding
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rangers acquire starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton from the Cardinals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rangers reportedly acquire Scherzer from Mets
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mets trade closer David Robertson to Marlins for two minor leaguers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Aaron Judge is back in New York and could come off injured list Friday at Baltimore
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
