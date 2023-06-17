 Skip navigation
MLBArizona DiamondbacksJosé Mejía

José
Mejía

Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw not quite done pitching, will play for U.S. in World Baseball Classic
The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner wanted to pitch for the Americans in the 2023 tournament but was prevented because of insurance issues at a time he had a one-year, $20 million contract with the Dodgers.
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Tigers land Framber Valdez, Reds reunite with Eugenio Suárez
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Rankings 2026: Bryan Woo, Eury Pérez rise up in top 150 SP list
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings: Judge and Ohtani at the top; Skenes and Skubal in Top 10
MLB Hot Stove Report: Mets reshape roster with Freddy Peralta, Luis Robert Jr.
2026 MLB Prospect Rankings: Top 100 players headlined by Konnor Griffin, Leo De Vries
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Mets quick pivot leads to $126 million deal for Bo Bichette: Contract details, fantasy fallout