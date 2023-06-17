 Skip navigation
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Jaguars vs. Broncos prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers
NFL 2025 Week 16 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Stack Brock Purdy and Jauan Jennings
Syndication: The Oklahoman
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule and how to watch for December 19 bowl games

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251219.jpg
Hampton, Rivers among NFL Week 16 best prop bets
nbc_enjoy_thursdayrecap_251219.jpg
GSW moving in wrong direction after loss to PHX
nbc_roto_bestbet_251219.jpg
Target Rivers' INTs, Titans spread in NFL Week 16

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
MLBBaltimore OriolesMichael Forret

Michael
Forret

Division Series - New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Padres re-signing Michael King, Mets adding Luke Weaver to bullpen
Stay up to date with the MLB free agent market this offseason, including player signings, contract details, and team fits as the 2025-26 Hot Stove heats up.
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB Hot Stove Report: Michael King returns to Padres; Braves reunite with Ha-Seong Kim, add Robert Suarez
Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Mets reach 2-year deal with infielder Jorge Polanco after losing Pete Alonso
Mets front office taking heat with fan favorites Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz and Brandon Nimmo headed out of town
MLB Winter Meetings Recap: Mets lose Edwin Díaz and Pete Alonso as Kyle Schwarber returns to Phillies
Fallout of Alonso’s reported signing with BAL